RTI and Partners to Host Webinar Showcasing Collaborative Blueprint for Next-Generation Telesurgery Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the software framework company for physical AI systems, will host a live webinar titled Engineering Telesurgery: A Collaborative Blueprint for Advanced Systems Integration on October 23, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. PDT. The 60-minute session will feature presentations and a panel discussion with experts from RTI, MedAcuity, Haply Robotics, and Kinova.
Modern robotic surgery requires a complex and seamless integration of software, robots, haptics, communication infrastructure and real-time control systems. A collaborative approach is essential to overcome technical challenges including latency, integration and interoperability, data security, and scalability.
Recently, RTI, MedAcuity, Haply, and Kinova built a fully integrated telesurgery system in just two months, enabling surgeons to control a remote robot via a haptic interface. First shown at the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) conference, it showcases a scalable, safety-critical framework that supports real-time coordination across diverse systems and data sources.
Attendees will gain technical insight into the design, development, and integration process, with a focus on best practices for building safety-critical, interoperable surgical robotics. The session will conclude with an interactive audience Q&A.
Webinar Details:
- What: Engineering Telesurgery: A Collaborative Blueprint for Advanced Systems Integration
- When: Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 8:00 a.m. PDT
- Where: Virtual
About RTI
RTI is trusted by the world’s leading companies in MedTech to accelerate their digital transformation to next-generation, intelligent systems. Deployed in award-winning systems including over 15 commercial robotics programs, RTI Connext® powers transformative innovation across surgical robotics and AI, patient monitoring, and remote care applications.
Discover secure, scalable, and proven connectivity for next-gen MedTech solutions at rti.com/healthcare.