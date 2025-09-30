RTI and Partners to Host Webinar Showcasing Collaborative Blueprint for Next-Generation Telesurgery Systems

Experts from RTI, MedAcuity, Haply Robotics, and Kinova will demonstrate a fully integrated surgical robotic system

 | Source: Real-Time Innovations (RTI) Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the software framework company for physical AI systems, will host a live webinar titled Engineering Telesurgery: A Collaborative Blueprint for Advanced Systems Integration on October 23, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. PDT. The 60-minute session will feature presentations and a panel discussion with experts from RTI, MedAcuity, Haply Robotics, and Kinova.

Modern robotic surgery requires a complex and seamless integration of software, robots, haptics, communication infrastructure and real-time control systems. A collaborative approach is essential to overcome technical challenges including latency, integration and interoperability, data security, and scalability.

Recently, RTI, MedAcuity, Haply, and Kinova built a fully integrated telesurgery system in just two months, enabling surgeons to control a remote robot via a haptic interface. First shown at the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) conference, it showcases a scalable, safety-critical framework that supports real-time coordination across diverse systems and data sources.

Attendees will gain technical insight into the design, development, and integration process, with a focus on best practices for building safety-critical, interoperable surgical robotics. The session will conclude with an interactive audience Q&A.

Webinar Details:

  • What: Engineering Telesurgery: A Collaborative Blueprint for Advanced Systems Integration
  • When: Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 8:00 a.m. PDT
  • Where: Virtual

To view the full agenda and register for this complimentary webinar, please visit the registration page.

About RTI

RTI is trusted by the world’s leading companies in MedTech to accelerate their digital transformation to next-generation, intelligent systems. Deployed in award-winning systems including over 15 commercial robotics programs, RTI Connext® powers transformative innovation across surgical robotics and AI, patient monitoring, and remote care applications.
