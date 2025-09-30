Suzuki Teams Up with Cerence AI to Bring In-Car Assistant to the Road

SUMMARY AND KEY POINTS:

Suzuki Motor Corporation and Cerence AI are collaborating to build an in-car assistant for Suzuki’s e VITARA model.

Suzuki will be the first Japanese automaker to bring a Cerence Assistant-powered experience to market in Japan, building on Cerence’s robust in-market footprint.

The announcement further solidifies Cerence’s position as a conversational AI leader in automotive and beyond and accelerates Suzuki’s global growth.



BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced a collaboration with Suzuki Motor Corporation to build the in-car assistant for the automaker’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, the e VITARA. The new user experience will be available worldwide. Suzuki is the latest Japanese OEM to partner with Cerence AI, adding to the company’s in-country footprint.

With Cerence Assistant, the Suzuki e VITARA experience will include a bespoke, in-car assistant tailored to the e VITARA brand. Built on Cerence’s conversational AI technology, the assistant will feature embedded navigation and leverage natural language understanding to seamlessly handle free-form conversations. Users can control key vehicle functions like air conditioning and heat through voice interactions, creating a more natural and enjoyable in-cabin experience.

“Suzuki and Cerence AI share a pioneering spirit, and this collaboration is yet another example of the value conversational AI brings to both automakers and their end users,” said Cerence AI Chief Revenue Officer, Christian Mentz. “The e VITARA is an unmatched driving experience built on powerful performance and strength, and now, equipped with Cerence technology, it delivers a seamless in-car assistant experience. Deploying Cerence Assistant in the e VITARA helps Suzuki accelerate its global growth and marks an important step for Cerence as we expand our work in Japan.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com