Taco John’s Takes its Best-Selling Burritos Up a Notch with Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch and Spicy Beef & Jalapeños

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s® “Taco Bravo®” was recently named the Best Fast Food Taco in America*, and now, the company is elevating its best-selling Meat & Potato burritos with an infusion of West-Mex™, as only Taco John’s can. The company is introducing a Spicy Beef & Jalapeño Burrito, along with another craveable combination, the Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito, both of which are available now for a limited time only.

The company’s Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito starts with crispy all-white-meat Crispy Chicken Tenders and hot-and-crispy Potato Olés®, layered with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and NEW Marzetti Ranch, crafted with real buttermilk, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

The Spicy Beef & Jalapeño Burrito combines Taco John’s signature 100% North American beef with hot-and-crispy Potato Olés, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and both pickled jalapeños and Super Hot Sauce for a flavor that heats up your palate. Each burrito is available a la carte or in a combo with the company’s famous Potato Olés and a fountain drink.

Additionally, to celebrate all things Autumn and National Apple Day, Taco John’s will bring back one of its most requested menu items, the Apple Grande, starting October 21. Apple Grande features a crispy cinnamon-sugar tortilla topped with warm apple filling, cinnamon candy spice, and Cheddar cheese topping.

“It’s our goal to be the community’s first choice for delicious tacos and burritos,” said Kevin Flaherty, Chief Marketing Officer for Taco John's. “We know that to earn that distinction, we need to offer unique and craveable flavor combinations that highlight our West-Mex flavors, and these new Burritos absolutely deliver on that.”

* https://tacojohns.com/taco-johns-taco-bravo-named-best-fast-food-taco-in-annual-usa-todays-10best-survey/

About Taco John’s®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won’t find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation’s top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

