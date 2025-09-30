The new Cayenne Electric showcases the Porsche interior of the future

Atlanta, GA., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased comfort, even more possibilities for personalization, and a new digital operating concept; the new Cayenne Electric, which is set to debut at the end of this year, will complement the existing Cayenne gasoline and plug-in hybrid models, and redefine the interior experience.

Advanced interior architecture carries Porsche’s design DNA into the future

Porsche Digital Interaction: a newly developed operating concept

Higher degree of personalization than ever, with new material and accent packages

Innovative Flow Display as part of the largest ever display area in a Porsche – blending digital displays with physical buttons for key functions

Mood Modes for immersive driving experiences

The first undisguised glimpse of the new Cayenne Electric has been revealed, starting with its interior, which combines Porsche’s sporting DNA with digital innovation. At its heart is the new Flow Display, an elegantly curved and seamlessly integrated operating system. New comfort features, including electrically adjustable rear seats, surface heating, and Mood Modes, significantly enhance the driving experience. At the same time, a considerably broader variety of colors, materials and accents opens virtually unlimited opportunities for personalization.

Finding the balance between digital interfaces and physical buttons was an important step. “Our goal was to combine quintessential Cayenne characteristics and the newly developed display surfaces with the features of the new ‘Porsche Digital Interaction’ into a harmonious overall package. One that’s innovative, forward-thinking and meticulously thought through down to the finest detail,” says Markus Auerbach, Director Interior Design at Style Porsche.

Enhanced comfort for driver and passengers

The driver and passengers in the Cayenne Electric enjoy significantly more space and comfort features. The rear seats are electrically adjustable as standard, allowing for flexible adjustment from a comfort position to cargo mode. New Mood Modes orchestrate light, climate, sound, and seat functions to create distinct atmospheres – whether to aid relaxation and concentration or to enhance the driving experience further when utilizing the car’s impressive performance. An optional sliding panoramic roof – the largest glass roof every fitted to a Porsche – is equipped with Variable Light Control creates a spacious and airy atmosphere. The front section opens like a classic sliding roof, while the entire surface can switch from ‘clear’ to ‘matte’ settings via an electrically controlled liquid crystal film. Two additional semi-transparent modes – ‘semi’ and ‘bold’ – offer 40 and 60 percent opacity, respectively.

Another highlight is the new surface heating function, which warms not only the seats but also large contact areas such as armrests and sections of the door panels. The result is a pleasant, cozy atmosphere throughout the interior – with greater efficiency and more even heat distribution than a conventional warm-air system. Extended ambient and communication lighting complement the extensive comfort features.

With the new Porsche Digital Key, smartphones and smartwatches can be used as car keys. Thanks to Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, the Cayenne Electric recognizes the mobile device and automatically locks or unlocks the car when it approaches or leaves. The Porsche Digital Key can be securely stored in the Wallet app and shared with up to seven additional users.

The tailor-made Cayenne – individuality in unprecedented variety

Never has a Cayenne been so extensively and individually configurable as the new all-electric model. Customers can choose from 13 interior color combinations, as well as four interior packages and five accent packages, creating virtually unlimited possibilities to tailor the cabin to personal taste – from understated and elegant to distinctively sporty.

Porsche has also developed new material choices for the Cayenne Electric; in addition to classic leather variants, the new colors Magnesium Grey, Lavender and Sage Grey are also available. Customers who prefer a leather-free interior can choose the Race-Tex interior with Pepita print textile, which pays homage to iconic Porsche designs of the past.

A new variety of decorative trims and accents is also available, offering different materials and color choices that enable perfect coordination with the chosen interior color. Contrasting stitching and harmonized accent colors add further individuality and exclusivity.

Beyond the numerous personalization opportunities offered through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, customers can also bring their personal vision to life – right down to one-off creations – through the Sonderwunsch program. As such, the Cayenne Electric offers a level and breadth of personalization opportunities that have never been seen in a Porsche SUV.

Flow Display – a digital highlight in the Cayenne Electric

The new Porsche Digital Interaction display and operating concept marks a milestone in digitalization. At its core is the Flow Display – a curved OLED display that flows seamlessly into the center console, enabling a unique operating format. The fully digital instrument cluster, featuring 14.25-inch OLED technology, provides a clear view of the power meter, as well as information related to navigation, driver assistance systems, and infotainment. The optional 14.9-inch passenger display offers entertainment, app control, and video streaming – even during driving – without distracting the driver. For the first time, the Cayenne Electric is also available with a head-up display featuring augmented reality, projecting navigation arrows and lane guidance into the driver’s view of the road, with an effective display size of 87 inches.

“The aim of redesigning the screens’ digital content was to create an even more immersive and intense connection between driver and sports car,” says Ivo van Hulten, Director Driver Experience at Style Porsche. Configurable widgets available in both the Flow Display and Passenger Display make operating the system more intuitive. With the new Themes App, customers can customize the color scheme of all digital surfaces in the interior. There are five predefined color schemes to choose from, transforming the appearance of the Flow Display, instrument cluster, and other displays, making the digital interface itself a design element that adds a purely digital element to the classic choice of materials and colors.

AI-powered voice assistant

A wide range of streaming and gaming functions elevates the Cayenne Electric’s digital experience to a new level. Another highlight is the AI-powered voice assistant. It reliably understands complex instructions as well as spontaneous follow-up questions without requiring the activation word to be repeated. The Voice Pilot controls comfort functions such as climate, seat heating, ambient lighting and Mood Modes with simple voice commands. It also recognizes addresses, points of interest, and traffic information in natural language, and it can directly play media content, such as streaming services or radio stations, on request.



