New Engen Wins Digiday’s “Most Innovative Agency” Award, Showcasing Creative and AI Breakthroughs

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, announced it was recognized as Most Innovative Agency in the 2025 Digiday Awards, adding to the agency’s growing repertoire of recent industry recognition. The honor underscores New Engen’s commitment to redefining digital marketing through a unique blend of creative strategy, AI-powered technology, and data-driven analytics – helping brands grow with confidence in a rapidly changing landscape.

This win highlights New Engen’s strength in combining creativity, AI, and analytics to solve complex marketing challenges — helping brands achieve greater impact across the full customer journey. Examples include their proprietary LIFT platform, which integrates data from across the marketing ecosystem to fuel smarter decisions, and creative tools like Mr. Oven, which uses AI to reverse-engineer top-performing content for short-form video. Paired with innovations such as RippleAI for incrementality testing and Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) for budget optimization, these capabilities empower clients to unlock measurable growth with more speed and precision. It also launched Trend Chef, a cultural intelligence engine that identifies and ranks emerging TikTok trends, extending its ability to help brands turn cultural insights into creative impact.

“Being named Most Innovative Agency reflects the incredible talent and relentless drive of our team,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. “We’ve built an agency model that unites creativity, media, and analytics – and this recognition validates not only the innovation we’ve invested in, but the measurable impact it delivers for our clients.”

New Engen’s recent milestones include the acquisition of Donut Digital, expanding capabilities in short-form video and user-generated content (UGC). The agency also secured major agency-of-record partnerships with Loews Hotels, Checkers & Rally’s, and Highlights for Children.

The Digiday recognition adds to New Engen’s growing list of accolades, including five consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and three straight years on Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies, where it ranked among the Top Five Large Agencies in 2025. These honors reflect not only past growth, but New Engen’s continued commitment to pushing the industry forward.

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. Managing over $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The agency has earned numerous accolades, including the Digiday Awards’ Most Innovative Agency (2025), Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies (2021—2025), Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies (2023—2025), U.S. Agency Awards' Digital Agency of the Year (2024), and Inc. Best Workplaces (2023—2024). Learn more at www.newengen.com .

