360 Privacy Launches 360 Strata, Transforming Digital Exposure into Dimensional Intelligence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy today announced the launch of 360 Strata, an advanced privacy platform designed to transform how organizations understand, manage, and reduce digital exposures. The platform will be previewed at GSX from September 29 to October 1, and it will be generally available starting October 13.

The introduction of 360 Strata marks a significant advancement in the digital protection market by revealing the layered architecture of exposure. The platform empowers executives, security teams, and family offices with actionable intelligence to identify what personal information is exposed and deliver measurable outcomes. 360 Strata ensures sensitive data is protected while providing clients with actionable insight to assess impact and make informed decisions.

“Organizations have lacked the architectural visibility leaders need to demonstrate value,” said Chuck Randolph, SVP of Strategic Intelligence and Security at 360 Privacy. “360 Strata transforms how organizations understand and demonstrate their digital exposure management through unmatched transparency into both exposures and measurable outcomes.”

Operational Clarity

Organizations need complete visibility into their exposure architecture to understand progress and outcomes. 360 Strata eliminates uncertainty by introducing clearly defined lifecycle states for every exposure. This systematic approach transforms fragmented incident management into complete exposure intelligence.

With this dimensional visibility, organizations can demonstrate measurable value and transform exposure management from cost center to strategic advantage.

Secure Transparency

360 Strata provides actionable visibility into exposures while protecting sensitive data through role-based permissions. All incidents show exposure data types without revealing actual values, giving leaders the context they need without compromising security. Granular access controls ensure sensitive details are viewable only when operationally necessary, balancing complete transparency with absolute security.

Platform Capabilities

360 Strata provides dimensional intelligence capabilities through the Incident Explorer:

Complete visibility tracks exposures through clearly defined lifecycle states from discovery to resolution, with full context at every stage

tracks exposures through clearly defined lifecycle states from discovery to resolution, with full context at every stage Intelligent scoring quantifies exposure severity across multiple dimensions, including discoverability, accessibility, and sensitivity

quantifies exposure severity across multiple dimensions, including discoverability, accessibility, and sensitivity Heat map intelligence visualizes all principals and exposure types in a single, actionable display

visualizes all principals and exposure types in a single, actionable display Dimensional navigation enables seamless movement between organization-wide views and granular incident details while preserving context

enables seamless movement between organization-wide views and granular incident details while preserving context Saved views and customizable filters provide personalized dashboards with tailored table configurations for individualized workflows

provide personalized dashboards with tailored table configurations for individualized workflows Secure transparency provides proof of protection while ensuring sensitive data is only accessible when operationally necessary

provides proof of protection while ensuring sensitive data is only accessible when operationally necessary Exportable evidence delivers incident data, URLs, and detailed actions taken, empowering teams with comprehensive documentation to address any exposure-related inquiries from principals and stakeholders

delivers incident data, URLs, and detailed actions taken, empowering teams with comprehensive documentation to address any exposure-related inquiries from principals and stakeholders In-platform help center streamlines support communication and enables transparent roadmap collaboration, where client feedback informs development priorities while teams gain visibility into planned enhancements





Partner and Client Value

360 Privacy defines the standard for operational excellence in digital privacy. With 360 Strata, 360 Privacy embodies its architectural vision: dimensional intelligence applied to digital privacy operations. The platform transforms how organizations understand, quantify, and respond to digital exposure. This is infrastructure built for organizations where precision and transparency are non-negotiable.

Organizations interested in learning more about 360 Strata can schedule a demonstration at https://www.360privacy.io.

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy, a leader in digital executive protection solutions, provides the essential security layer that bridges the gap between cybersecurity and physical security, protecting organizations, executives, and high net worth individuals. Its tiered approach to managing digital identity combines proprietary technology and automation with human expertise to prevent, monitor, and remediate high-risk threats across the attack surface, and both the deep and dark web. With decades of experience in military special operations, law enforcement, intelligence, technology, and executive protection, 360 Privacy is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families, to safeguard their assets, reputation, and sensitive information. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

