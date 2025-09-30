Avocado Green Mattress and Coyuchi Collaborate to Elevate Organic Living

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in organic mattresses and sustainable sleep products, is expanding its top-of-bed assortment with the addition of Coyuchi , the original organic bedding brand known for pioneering conscious luxury without compromise. Together, the two sustainability-driven brands are bringing Coyuchi’s beloved organic bedding collections directly to Avocado’s community, both online and in select stores.

This partnership marks a meaningful expansion, further positioning Avocado as a true organic lifestyle company. By adding Coyuchi’s premium organic bedding, Avocado is offering more of what its community loves: sustainable, well-designed products that align with its values.

“Our collaboration with Coyuchi is rooted in shared values — radical transparency, exceptional quality, and a passion for protecting the planet,” said Mark Abrials, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Avocado Green Mattress. “By bringing our thoughtfully made products into each other’s communities, we’re making it even easier for people to create healthier, more sustainable homes.”

Avocado customers can now shop a curated selection of Coyuchi’s most popular organic cotton sheets, duvet covers , pillowcases , blankets , and quilts — including signature collections such as the Crinkled Percale Sheet Sets , Print Percale Sheets , and Pebbled Handstitched Quilts . Each piece is crafted with the finest organic cotton and finished to the highest environmental and social standards.

“At Coyuchi, our mission has always been to transform the everyday home experience with products that are as thoughtful as they are beautiful,” said Coyuchi President Vicky Grahan.

In addition to Coyuchi joining Avocado, select Avocado products will also be available on Coyuchi.com – a natural extension that broadens each brand’s reach and makes sustainable living even more accessible.

“Partnering with Avocado allows us to extend our vision into more lifestyle categories, connecting our community with wellness essentials that reflect the same integrity and care we bring to our textiles,” continues Grahan. “Together, we’re creating a more holistic expression of sustainable living — one that nurtures both people and our planet.”

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About Coyuchi

Since 1991, Coyuchi has been connecting people to the beauty of organic, natural textiles by crafting luxurious, coastal-inspired bedding, sheets, towels, apparel, and more for the quality-conscious home. The brand sources the finest organic fibers globally, ensuring exceptional softness, durability, and craftsmanship, working with skilled artisans who weave each piece with care. Using 100% certified organic fibers, zero GMO seeds, and no synthetic fertilizers, harmful chemicals, or toxic pesticides, Coyuchi empowers clean living within the home. With a revolutionary circularity program and unwavering commitment to the planet, Coyuchi continues to innovate its products and business model to move the industry toward sustainability at scale while helping farmers and craftspeople thrive through transparency and accountability without a stitch of compromise.

