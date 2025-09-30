Arax Chief Growth Officer Amy Rizzo Named Finalist for ThinkAdvisor’s M&A Leader of the Year Award 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax” or the “Company”), a premier wealth and asset management platform company with over $32 billion in AUM/A backed by RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”), today celebrated its Chief Growth Officer, Amy Rizzo, who was named a finalist for the 2025 ThinkAdvisor M&A Leader of the Year Luminaries award. This recognition is a testament to Ms. Rizzo’s leadership and role supporting the execution of Arax’s ambitious growth strategy.

As Chief Growth Officer, Ms. Rizzo has been instrumental in sourcing and shaping the firm’s deal pipeline, as well as leading firm positioning and marketing for each new addition. With over two decades of experience across wirehouse, RIA and independent channels, Ms. Rizzo works hand-in-hand with operating company leaders, developing integration strategies that align with Arax’s platform vision while honoring each firm’s culture and client relationships. Her efforts have strengthened Arax’s presence in key markets including Texas, Colorado, Michigan, California, Hawaii and the Southwest.

“We’re very proud to see Amy recognized nationally as an M&A leader,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax Investment Partners. “She has a unique ability to turn complex deals into scalable growth strategies, blending strategic vision with hands-on execution—exactly the kind of leadership that is core to the Arax model. Her work piloting growth initiatives and translating firm-level approach into replicable models that elevate the advisor experience has been critical as Arax continues to attract top talent across the country.”

Now in its fifth year, ThinkAdvisor’s Luminaries Awards highlight excellence in financial services, shining a spotlight on outstanding contributions from both organizations and individuals. The M&A Leader of the Year award recognizes individuals that have gone above and beyond in terms of striking M&A deals and executing them with a strong track record of success, as measured by growth in revenues, assets, advisor headcount and other key measures. The final winners in each category will be announced at the Annual Luminaries Awards Gala in New York City on December 4, 2025.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and elite advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $12 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals – Financial Services, Sports and Media & Entertainment. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Arax@gagnierfc.com