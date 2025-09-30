AMERANT BANK, SEDANO’S, AND FRESCO Y MÁS PRESENT DONATION TO CENTRO MATER FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN

Miami, FL, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice, in partnership with Sedano’s Supermarkets, one of Florida's leading supermarket chains serving Hispanic communities, proudly announced the final donation to Centro Mater, a prominent local children’s charity, following the successful conclusion of their community-driven reusable bag initiative. The check presentation took place on Friday, September 26, where leaders from Amerant, Sedano’s, and Centro Mater gathered to celebrate the campaign’s impact.

Thanks to the generosity of customers at Sedano’s, Fresco y Más, and Amerant Bank locations across South Florida and Tampa, the campaign raised over $30,000 in support of Centro Mater’s mission to provide essential educational and social services to underserved children and families.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Sedano’s and Fresco y Más on an initiative that is a testament to what’s possible when our teams come together with purpose,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “From a beautifully designed bag to a meaningful gift for Centro Mater, we’re honored to contribute to a cause that uplifts our local community.”

The campaign launched in December 2024, featuring over 40,000 reusable shopping bags distributed across Sedano’s, Fresco y Más, and Amerant Bank locations throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Tampa. The bags, designed by Amerant team member Alexis Dominguez, reflected the cultural vibrancy of the Hispanic communities the organizations proudly serve.

Customers received complimentary bags or were invited to purchase the bag by donating an amount of their choosing in exchange for the signature bag to support Centro Mater, a nonprofit known for its work in early childhood education, after-school programs, and family support services.

“Our customers showed up with generosity and heart,” said Javier Herrán, Chief Marketing Officer of Sedano’s Supermarkets. “We’re proud to have partnered with Amerant Bank and Centro Mater to make a difference that reaches far beyond our stores. This donation directly supports our mission to strengthen families and empower children through quality education and care.”

The campaign reflects Amerant Bank and Sedano’s shared dedication to community investment, sustainability, and celebrating the spirit of South Florida’s diverse neighborhoods.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

###

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 45 years, including subsidiary Amerant Investments. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About Sedano’s Supermarkets

Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano’s Supermarkets has grown to become one of the leading independent grocery chains in the United States. Sedano’s serves Florida’s booming multicultural communities, with more than 3,000 employees and 32 stores in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Orange counties. As America’s largest independently owned Hispanic supermarket chain, Sedano’s is recognized for its excellent customer service, ethnic product offering, and competitive prices. For more information, visit sedanos.com or follow Sedano’s on social media on Facebook and Instagram. For career opportunities, visit sedanos.com/careers.

Attachments