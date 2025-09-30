DP World Partners with SERPAZ Carga Segura to Strengthen Export Supply Chains in Ecuador

POSORJA, Ecuador, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Carga Segura (Secure Cargo), part of the European Union-funded Security, Hope and Resilience Program for Peace in Ecuador (SERPAZ). This nearly US1.8 million three-year initiative will reinforce Ecuador’s role in international trade by safeguarding logistics chains against contamination, strengthening institutional collaboration, and enhancing security standards across the export sector.

The agreement is executed by the Ecuadorian Export and Investment Promotion Corporation (CORPEI) together with the Ecuadorian Federation of Exporters (FEDEXPOR), co-financed by the EU, and supported by the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Enhancing Security and Reliability

Since launching operations six years ago, DP World’s Port of Posorja has handled more than 3 million TEUs and welcomed over 1,500 vessels, including some of the largest container ships ever to call at Ecuador. The terminal integrates advanced inspection technologies such as X-ray scanners, automated gates, surveillance with smart cameras, and a “zero pedestrian” policy, reinforced by the constant presence of Ecuador’s National Anti-Narcotics Police. DP World also maintains cooperation agreements with the Ministry of the Interior and the Ecuadorian Navy.

The new agreement builds on these efforts by:

Strengthening public–private coordination through new governance mechanisms and joint security initiatives with the EU.

through new governance mechanisms and joint security initiatives with the EU. Promoting inter-institutional collaboration via working groups with government authorities and industry partners.

via working groups with government authorities and industry partners. Expanding training programs led by international security specialists for port personnel and logistics actors.



Safeguarding Ecuador’s Export Reputation

The alliance will help ensure that key Ecuadorian exports – including cocoa, bananas, shrimp, and other agricultural products – reach global markets safely and reliably. By reinforcing supply chain security, DP World in Ecuador and SERPAZ - Carga Segura aim to protect the country’s reputation and competitiveness abroad.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, said: “This agreement reflects our strong commitment to working hand in hand with authorities and international partners to safeguard Ecuador’s supply chains. By investing in world-class security and resilience measures, DP World in Ecuador is helping to ensure that our exporters can compete globally with the confidence that their products will arrive safely, reliably, and on time.”

This partnership marks another step in DP World’s strategy to strengthen trade resilience, enhance port security, and contribute to the long-term competitiveness of Ecuador’s export economy.

About SERPAZ

The Security, Hope and Resilience for Peace Program in Ecuador (SERPAZ) is co-financed by the European Union and implemented through the European Team approach. Its implementers include the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Public Policy (FIAP), Expertise France, the Italo-Latin American Institute (IILA), the Ecuadorian Export and Investment Promotion Corporation (CORPEI), the Ecuadorian Federation of Exporters (FEDEXPOR), the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the German Cooperation (GIZ). SERPAZ works across four focus areas: Anti-Money Laundering, Prison Security, Safe Cargo, and Resilient Communities.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com