Finacity Facilitates $250 Million Capital One Receivables Securitization Facility for Kellermeyer Bergensons Services

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors company, announces the closing of a $250 million receivables securitization facility for Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (“KBS”), a leading provider of facility management services across North America.

Finacity provided ongoing analytical and structuring support throughout the transaction process and serves as the ongoing program administrator and reporting agent. Capital One, N.A. served as the sole lender and administrative agent.

The securitization facility finances the Company’s receivables from a number of KBS’ U.S. entities to support its growth initiatives.

“This financing strengthens KBS’s position for continued growth,” said Norman Bishop, CFO of KBS. “We appreciate the trust of our lending partners and look forward to building on these relationships as we execute our long-term strategy.”

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.Finacity.com .

About Kellermeyer Bergensons Services

For more than 50 years, facility service leaders have relied on Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (KBS) as their trusted partner in delivering clean, safe, and efficient environments. With 30,000 team members strong, our people power the performance that keeps nearly half of the Fortune 100 moving—maintaining more than 2 billion square feet of space every day. With significant investments in technology, seasoned in-market crews, and the scale of a national leader, our people lead the way—driving value, performance, and trust for clients across North America.

