Johnny Rockets Continues Global Expansion with Seven New Openings

All-American Burger Concept Adds to International Footprint in Iraq, Chile, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and Brazil

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces the continued worldwide growth of Johnny Rockets, opening seven new locations this year in Iraq, Chile, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and Brazil.

Known for its upbeat atmosphere, gourmet, cooked-to-order burgers, and hand-spun shakes, the classic brand continues to resonate with fans overseas, fueling growing demand for international expansion. New openings this year include two locations in Baghdad, Iraq (Al Jadriya Mall and Dhubbat Street M312 - S27), Antofagasta, Chile (Mall Plaza Antofagasta), Cancun, Mexico (Grand Outlet Riviera Maya), Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Jumeirah), Mexico City, Mexico (Averanda), and, most recently, Sao Paolo, Brazil (Belem do Para).

“Our expansion remains strong in Brazil, Chile, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and Iraq,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “With more than 100 locations now across these markets, we see clear validation of our international franchise system with our committed franchise partners who continue to grow with us.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in more than 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.

For more information on Johnny Rockets, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 250 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.

For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509