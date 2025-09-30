Clear Street, NEAR Protocol and Event Horizon Capital Converse Today at Clear Street’s Innovator Insight Series

Illia Polosukhin, Co-Founder of NEAR Protocol Joins with a Focus on AI, Blockchain and Crypto

Clear Street’s New Live Series Curates Conversations on Innovation in Capital Markets Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street, (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the capital markets, today announced the launch of Clear Street’s Insights Series, a live virtual discussion designed to explore innovation and, specifically, the convergence of capital markets and technology like AI, blockchain, crypto and more.

Illia Polosukhin, Co-Founder of NEAR Protocol and Alastair Trueger, Founder of Event Horizon Capital, speak with Brian Dobson, Clear Street’s Head of Disruptive Technology Equity Research today at noon ET. The panel explores how AI and blockchain are transforming financial services and the capital markets.

Ashley DeSimone, Chief Marketing Officer of Clear Street said, “Clear Street is, at its core, capital markets infrastructure that processes billions of dollars in daily activity and handles tens of billions in client balances, consolidated within one single ledger, where execution, financing and risk management run together on a single, cloud-based and real-time platform. We were founded day-one as disruptive, financial technology, so it’s fitting that we regularly converse with leaders like Illia, who live at the cutting edge of innovation.”

Clear Street’s Insight Series curates leading voices across Wall Street and Technology, featuring C-suite leaders, entrepreneurs and investors, delivering candid perspectives on the forces shaping capital markets technology innovation. To register for the virtual event, please click here . Registration is required.

