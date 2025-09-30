4-H and Universal Pictures’ “Wicked: For Good” Encourage Youth to Lead with Their Heart and Hands as Part of the National #4HForGood Challenge

Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young people have the power to spark change, and that energy is taking center stage through a partnership between 4-H and NBCUniversal. In celebration of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked: For Good,” the epic conclusion to the global cinematic “Wicked,” phenomenon, NBCUniversal is supporting 4-H youth who show the world the powerful impact that young leaders can make when they act with purpose - and a little green.



4-H is an official nonprofit partner of the upcoming film, which opens in theaters on November 21. For 4-H’s 6 million young people, this partnership is a defining moment - one that highlights their everyday acts of good alongside the iconic “Wicked” heroines Glinda and Elphaba. These acts can include writing a thank you note, donating to a food or clothing drive, assembling care packages, beautifying local parks or volunteering at animal shelters.

“Today’s 4-H’ers are proving you don’t need to have magical powers to change the world, you just need the courage to do good,” said Jill Bramble, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “They’re helping neighbors, mentoring younger youth, and organizing food and toy drives, along with planting community and school gardens. The partnership with NBCUniversal shines a national spotlight on those everyday acts of good and invites even more people to get involved.”

A National Call to Action: #4HForGood Challenge

This fall, through a multi-platform campaign, 4-H will spotlight the many ways youth can create positive change. The centerpiece is the #4HForGood Challenge, a nationwide call to action inviting youth, families, and friends to:

Do an act of good

Post it on social media with a heart-hands symbol

Tag 4 others to spread kindness

Use the hashtag #4HForGood

The challenge will kick off on October 9th during National 4-H Week and run through November 21st. During this time, NBCUniversal will host a career day in New York City, with employees mentoring local 4-H’ers at NBCU’s famous 30 Rock headquarters.

“With ‘Wicked: For Good,’ we have a unique opportunity to harness the cultural momentum of a beloved film to inspire meaningful change,” said Hilary Smith, Executive Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at NBCUniversal. “By partnering with 4-H, we’re turning the spotlight on young changemakers whose everyday acts of good ripple through their communities. It’s a chance to show that storytelling - especially on a scale as grand as the ‘Wicked’ films - can be a catalyst for kindness, leadership and lasting impact.”

The Tufts University longitudinal study shows youth in 4-H are:

Nearly 4x more likely to make a positive contribution to their communities.

2x more likely to have the goal of being a leader.

2x more likely to report living life with intentionality and purpose.

To learn more and join the #4HForGood Challenge, visit Wicked for Good - National 4-H Council.

ABOUT 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About “Wicked: For Good”

Last year’s global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba (Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Oscar® nominee Ariana Grande) estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. When a girl from Kansas comes crashing into their lives, they will need to come together one final time and truly see each other if they are to change themselves and all of Oz for good.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

