Lexitas Execs to Discuss Collaboration Across Global Teams at WIPL

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas leaders Brandy Patrick and Brenda Keith will lead a roundtable discussion on managing global teams during Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) 2025. The session is titled “Empowering Global Team Success: Building a Culture of Cohesion and Productivity.”

Patrick, Lexitas Records Division President, and Keith, Chief Marketing Officer, will explore actionable strategies participants can use to foster collaboration and cohesion within diverse, geographically dispersed teams. They will discuss best practices to enhance productivity and maintain a unified culture. They also will share insights on how to align your team’s goals, leverage communication tools effectively, and create an environment where collaboration thrives.

Patrick has demonstrated executive leadership over the course of her career, with 19 years of experience in the legal industry. Her passion for technology in the legal services sector has helped Lexitas become one of the most highly rated legal services companies in the profession. For the past six years, she has led initiatives to develop AI solutions for clients and employees that drive efficiency and reduce burnout, enabling increased success in the fast-paced industry.

Keith is a seasoned marketing and sales leader with a proven history of driving revenue growth and transforming business outcomes. With expertise in brand strategy, digital marketing, and sales enablement, she has built high-performing teams and implemented data-driven programs to enhance client experience and operational efficiency. Her leadership has solidified Lexitas’ position as a leading provider of legal support services. She is recognized for her strategic vision, hands-on execution, and passion for fostering team success and measurable results.

WIPL offers an opportunity for exchange with women in-house and outside counsel. This conference gathers 900+ senior female legal leaders for top-notch networking with peers and mentors, community support that fosters valuable collaborations, shared experiences, professional and personal development, and industry insights on the most pressing issues women face in law.

Event Details

Session Title: Empowering Global Team Success: Building a Culture of Cohesion and Productivity

Date: October 7, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

