Central Venous Catheter Market Size to Reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Chronic Disease Burden Globally | S&S Insider

According to S&S Insider, the global Central Venous Catheter Market was USD 2.63 billion in 2024, is forecast to reach USD 4.45 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.80% between 2025 and 2032. In the United States, the market stood at USD 0.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to climb to USD 1.09 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.62%. Growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disorders, coupled with the rising use of CVCs in intensive care and outpatient settings.





Central Venous Catheter Market Analysis

Demand for central venous catheters is fueled by the surge in chronic conditions that require long-term intravenous therapies, including chemotherapy, dialysis, and parenteral nutrition. Critical care units depend heavily on CVCs for delivering fluids, medications, and blood products, making them a standard of care in ICUs.

Advances in catheter design, such as antimicrobial coatings, heparin-bonded surfaces, and improved tunneling techniques, are enhancing safety and lowering infection risks. The trend toward minimally invasive procedures and the expansion of home healthcare also support broader adoption. Increasing awareness among clinicians about managing catheter-related complications is further encouraging the use of advanced CVC systems.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Central Venous Catheter Market Report are

ICU Medical

B. Braun SE

BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)

Poly Medicure

Lepu Medical

Teleflex

VOGT Medical

ZOLL Medical

EETA Surgical

QMD

Kimal

Medtronic

Rex Medical

Asahi Kasei Corporation

AngioDynamics

Merit Medical Systems

CorMedix

Access Vascular

Central Venous Catheter Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.63 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.45 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.80% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Insights:

By Product Type

Single-lumen central venous catheters are the leading sub-segment in 2024 with 30.5% of the market share, and are sought after owing to simplicity, lower cost, and excess usage in short-term therapies. Triple-lumen central venous catheters are expected to grow the fastest, as there is an increasing demand for them in cancer treatments and intensive care units.

By Placement Site

Internal jugular vein placement was the most preferred method in 2024 as it is being directly in line with the superior vena cava, a lesser pneumothorax risk, and the concomitant ability of this method for insertion using ultrasonography. The fastest-growing section is the subclavian vein, which is becoming more and more popular due to lower infection rates as well as better long-term outcomes for catheter use, especially with novel tunneling techniques that lower the risk of problems.

By Application

Chemotherapy is the application segment leader in 2024, operating with a 49.8% market share on account of increasing cancer burden and the necessity for long-term and frequent intravenous access to administer cytotoxic agents. The blood transfusions application segment is likely to experience the highest growth attributed to the growing shift toward hematologic procedures and surgeries necessitating immediate and multiple transfusions.

By End-User

The Hospitals & Clinics segment holds a dominating share among end-users in 2024, with 40.2% of the market due to a large patient population flowing to their respective departments and trained healthcare workers. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are projected to be the fastest-growing category, driven by the regulatory green lights for performing CVC in outpatient settings and the advantages of cost and recovery time.

Central Venous Catheter Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Single Lumen Central Venous Catheters

Double Lumen Central Venous Catheters

Triple Lumen Central Venous Catheter

Quadruple Lumen Central Venous Catheters

By Placement Site

Internal Jugular Vein

Femoral Vein

Subclavian Vein

By Application

Chemotherapy

Drugs and Fluid Administration

Blood Transfusions

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2024, North America Held the Largest Share in the Market; Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow with the Highest CAGR in the Market Over 2024-2032

North America accounted for the largest share in the central venous catheters market, owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, early uptake of advanced vascular access technology, and higher number of procedures. The Asia Pacific market is growing at the highest CAGR in the global Central Venous Catheter market due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare spending, and rising awareness of the advantages of vascular access.

Recent News:

In November 2023 , BD launched the SiteRite 9 Ultrasound System, engineered to enhance clinician efficiency and accuracy in placing central venous catheters and other vascular access devices. The system features advanced imaging, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, and integration with needle tracking and tip confirmation technologies for improved outcomes.

, BD launched the SiteRite 9 Ultrasound System, engineered to enhance clinician efficiency and accuracy in placing central venous catheters and other vascular access devices. The system features advanced imaging, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, and integration with needle tracking and tip confirmation technologies for improved outcomes. In November 2023, CorMedix Inc. received FDA approval for DefenCath, a catheter lock solution intended to reduce catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult hemodialysis patients. This approval marks a major milestone in infection prevention for central venous catheter users.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you understand the disease burden and patient population requiring central venous catheters across key regions, supporting demand forecasting and healthcare resource planning.

– helps you understand the disease burden and patient population requiring central venous catheters across key regions, supporting demand forecasting and healthcare resource planning. CVC UTILIZATION TRENDS – helps you identify regional adoption patterns and usage rates, highlighting markets with growing procedural volumes and potential investment opportunities.

– helps you identify regional adoption patterns and usage rates, highlighting markets with growing procedural volumes and potential investment opportunities. HEALTHCARE SPENDING ANALYTICS – helps you evaluate regional expenditure on vascular access devices, providing insights into budget allocation, cost management, and market potential across developed and emerging economies.

– helps you evaluate regional expenditure on vascular access devices, providing insights into budget allocation, cost management, and market potential across developed and emerging economies. INFECTION RATE & SAFETY INDEX – helps you assess risk factors, infection incidences, and safety performance of CVCs, guiding product innovation and adherence to clinical best practices.

– helps you assess risk factors, infection incidences, and safety performance of CVCs, guiding product innovation and adherence to clinical best practices. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover the pace of innovation and integration of advanced catheter technologies, including antimicrobial coatings, smart monitoring, and minimally invasive insertion techniques.

– helps you uncover the pace of innovation and integration of advanced catheter technologies, including antimicrobial coatings, smart monitoring, and minimally invasive insertion techniques. REGIONAL MARKET BENCHMARKING – helps you compare performance across geographies based on utilization trends, healthcare infrastructure, and safety outcomes to identify high-growth markets.

