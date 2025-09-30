Terra Innovatum Announces Strategic Alliance with Defense Engineering Center, RAIT 88, to Accelerate Global Commercialization of SOLO™ Micro-Modular Nuclear Reactors

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Srl (“Terra Innovatum,” or the “Company”), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, and GSR III Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GSRT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with RAIT 88 Srl (“RAIT 88”), a strategic hub for defense and NATO-aligned initiatives located in Italy. RAIT 88 is a defense engineering center internationally recognized for its expertise in engineering, R&D, systems integration, and obsolescence solutions, and is a leader in robotics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the advancement of quantum lidar/radar and next-generation sensors.





Giordano Morichi – Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations commented: “The agreement establishes a broad collaboration designed to drive the global commercialization of SOLO™ as a non-proliferate energy and heat baseload solution for both defense and civilian applications. Leveraging RAIT 88’s extensive network within NATO and allied nations, the partnership aims to position SOLO™ as a scalable, and reliable energy solution for mission-critical environments, humanitarian missions, disaster recovery and civilian use. Thanks to our embedded safeguards by design and a licensed fuel (LEU, with only 4.95% enrichment), this strategic channel is already enabling Terra Innovatum to advance commercial negotiations for projects across Europe and Asia, potentially totaling more than 1 GWe of capacity, with additional discussions underway in other international markets.”





In Picture: Giordano Morichi – Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations presenting Dual-Use SOLO Reactor at the Venetian Arsenal Italian Navy Base during NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) Conference.

The agreement provides for business development opportunities across the defense, civil energy, and governmental sectors, while simultaneously enhancing the deployment, operation, and training for Micro-Modular Reactor (MMR) systems – specifically Terra Innovatum’s SOLO™ reactor platform – through the integration of RAIT’s advanced simulation and cutting-edge technologies similarly used by industrial leaders in the aerospace, defense and security such as Leonardo DRS.

In addition, Terra Innovatum and RAIT 88 are exploring the creation of interactive training programs to prepare operators, maintenance teams, and safety personnel in accordance with the standards of international nuclear regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and other NATO-affiliated agencies. These programs could also provide regulatory authorities with virtual environments to assess maintenance and safety protocols before deployment in the field and support on-going conversations on SOLO’s 24/7 remote monitoring program.

“This agreement marks a pivotal step in our strategy to deliver advanced nuclear energy to some of the most demanding environments on the planet,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum. “RAIT 88’s position at the intersection of defense technology and NATO operations opens direct pathways to markets that need resilient, secure, and sustainable power now – not decades from now.”

Alessio Calabrò, Chief Executive Officer of RAIT 88, added: “By integrating Terra Innovatum’s groundbreaking clean energy technology with our capabilities in AI and systems integration, we will accelerate the operational readiness and deployment of these reactors while ensuring the highest standards of safety and performance. We are confident we can help drive and support commercialization efforts across NATO and allied nations in global markets.”

Terra Innovatum and RAIT 88 will align deployment timelines with priority to allied nation projects. Early-stage integration testing is expected to begin in the coming months, paving the way for potential pre-orders and new commitments. Both parties aim to present joint progress milestones at upcoming international defense and energy forums.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO™

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: www.terrainnovatum.com.

ABOUT RAIT 88

RAIT 88 is a defense engineering center founded in 1988 by the Calabrò family, serving as a supplier for NATO, and is a leader in robotics, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. The Company performs design, research, development, integration, repairs, management and obsolescence solution services for technology and defense industries.

RAIT 88 is one of the 40 strategic suppliers chosen to participate in the Elite Leonardo Lounge program and has been awarded “Le Fonti Awards®”: Excellence of the Year Innovation & Leadership Healthcare Information Systems and Excellence of the Year Innovation & Leadership Electronic Supply Chain.

