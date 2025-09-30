Vulnerability Management Market Forecasted to Hit USD 30.36 Billion by 2033 Amid Growing Cyberattack Frequency and Complexity | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vulnerability Management Market Size was valued at USD 16.35 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 30.36 Billion by 2033 growing at a CAGR of 8.07% over 2026-2033.

The growing frequency and complexity of cyberattacks across sectors is the main factor propelling the vulnerability management industry. The attack surface grows considerably when businesses use digital technologies, such as cloud computing, IoT, and remote work options. Advanced threats that can interrupt operations, compromise sensitive data, and result in financial losses are becoming a concern for businesses. These threats include ransomware, zero-day assaults, and phishing campaigns. Solutions for vulnerability management assist businesses in proactively locating, ranking, and fixing security flaws in their IT infrastructure.





Key Players:

Tenable, Inc.

Qualys, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Rapid7, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Technologies Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

VMware, Inc.

McAfee Corp.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

SonicWall, Inc.

Ivanti, Inc.

Vulnerability Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.35 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 30.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.07% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services)

• By Organization (SME, Large Enterprises)

• By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud)

• By End-User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment model, in 2025, Cloud Led the Market with a Share of 40.06%, while On-Premises the Fastest-Growing Segment with a CAGR of 9.24%

the Cloud deployment model led in 2024, driven by its scalability, ease of deployment, and ability to provide real-time monitoring and updates across distributed IT environments. On-Premises deployment is the fastest-growing segment, as large organizations continue to prioritize full control over their security infrastructure, data privacy, and compliance requirements, investing in dedicated on-site solutions for sensitive and mission-critical systems.

By Component, in 2025, Solution Led the Market with a Share of 65.20%, while Services is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 8.42%

The Solution segment led in 2024, accounting for the majority of adoption due to increasing demand for advanced software tools, such as vulnerability scanners, threat intelligence platforms, and endpoint protection solutions. The Services segment is the fastest-growing, driven by rising adoption of managed vulnerability services, consulting, and support offerings, enabling enterprises, particularly SMEs, to implement robust cybersecurity measures without heavy in-house resources.

By Organization, in 2025, Large Enterprises Led the Market with 30.06% Share, while SME is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 9.17%

Large Enterprises led in 2024, holding the largest share due to substantial cybersecurity budgets, regulatory compliance requirements, and the adoption of advanced vulnerability management solutions across complex IT infrastructures. SMEs represent the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing awareness of cyber threats, digital transformation initiatives, and the adoption of cost-effective, managed vulnerability services that enable smaller organizations to strengthen security without significant in-house expertise.

By End-user, in 2025, IT & Telecom Led the Market with a Share of 30.06%, while Healthcare is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 11.06%

The IT & Telecom sector led in 2024, driven by high exposure to cyber threats, rapid digital transformation, and the critical need to protect sensitive data and infrastructure. The Healthcare sector is the fastest-growing segment, fueled by increasing digitization of patient records, regulatory compliance requirements, and rising cyberattacks targeting sensitive healthcare data, prompting adoption of advanced vulnerability management solutions.

North America Dominated the Market in 2025; Asia Pacific is Estimated to be the Fastest Growing Region in the Market During 2026-2033

North America dominated the global Vulnerability management market in 2024, with over 34.60% revenue share, driven by the high frequency of cyberattacks, stringent regulatory frameworks, and advanced technological infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 9.68%, for the Vulnerability management market, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing cloud adoption, and rising cyber threats across enterprises.

Recent Developments:

In August 2025 , Microsoft released a major Patch Tuesday update addressing 111 security vulnerabilities, including a critical zero-day flaw in Windows Kerberos and a remote access flaw in Azure OpenAI, urging immediate application of the updates to mitigate security risks.

, Microsoft released a major Patch Tuesday update addressing 111 security vulnerabilities, including a critical zero-day flaw in Windows Kerberos and a remote access flaw in Azure OpenAI, urging immediate application of the updates to mitigate security risks. In March 2024, AT&T experienced a data breach that exposed records of most of its customers' call and text conversations, with the stolen information dating back to 2022 and early 2023.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

THREAT LANDSCAPE ANALYTICS – helps you understand how quickly vulnerabilities are exploited, the proportion that remain unpatched, and the distribution of known vs. zero-day threats, enabling better assessment of evolving risk exposure across industries.

– helps you understand how quickly vulnerabilities are exploited, the proportion that remain unpatched, and the distribution of known vs. zero-day threats, enabling better assessment of evolving risk exposure across industries. RISK EXPOSURE & PRIORITIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate how effectively organizations are reducing risk through timely remediation, by tracking metrics such as average risk score reduction, patch turnaround time, and the impact of emerging technologies like cloud and IoT on attack surface expansion.

– helps you evaluate how effectively organizations are reducing risk through timely remediation, by tracking metrics such as average risk score reduction, patch turnaround time, and the impact of emerging technologies like cloud and IoT on attack surface expansion. AUTOMATION & TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION – helps you uncover the maturity level of automation in vulnerability management, including AI/ML-driven prioritization, integration with SIEM and SOAR systems, and the shift toward cloud-native vs hybrid deployments.

– helps you uncover the maturity level of automation in vulnerability management, including AI/ML-driven prioritization, integration with SIEM and SOAR systems, and the shift toward cloud-native vs hybrid deployments. SECURITY & COMPLIANCE EFFICIENCY – helps you measure how vulnerability management contributes to regulatory adherence and audit success by quantifying reductions in non-compliance incidents and audit failures across frameworks like ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA.

– helps you measure how vulnerability management contributes to regulatory adherence and audit success by quantifying reductions in non-compliance incidents and audit failures across frameworks like ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA. EXPLOITABILITY INDEX – helps you identify the urgency of response required by tracking the average time from vulnerability discovery to exploitation and highlighting the most targeted CVE categories annually.

– helps you identify the urgency of response required by tracking the average time from vulnerability discovery to exploitation and highlighting the most targeted CVE categories annually. REMEDIATION PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess enterprise readiness by analyzing remediation speed (e.g., vulnerabilities patched within 24–48 hours) and the ratio of high-risk to low-risk vulnerabilities, guiding prioritization strategies.

