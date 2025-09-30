AI in Mental Health Market Size to Reach USD 9.11 Billion by 2032, Led by U.S. Adoption and Expanding Digital Health Ecosystem – S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Mental Health Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the global AI in Mental Health Market was valued at USD 1.30 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to USD 9.11 billion by 2032, at a robust CAGR of 27.62% from 2025 to 2032. In the U.S., the market is expected to expand from USD 0.49 billion in 2024 to USD 3.30 billion by 2032, supported by advancements in digital health, increasing adoption of AI-enabled therapies, and the prevalence of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD.





Market Outlook

Growing awareness of mental health, the shift toward telehealth, and consumer demand for discreet, accessible treatment are reshaping mental health delivery worldwide. AI technologies such as chatbots, natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning (ML) algorithms are making diagnosis and intervention faster and more personalized. Corporate wellness programs, education systems, and healthcare networks are expanding their use of AI-driven mental health solutions to address a rising need for scalable support.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the AI in Mental Health Market Report are

Woebot Health

Ginger

Wysa

Spring Health

Quartet Health

Mindstrong Health

Talkspace

Limbix

Eleos Health

Meru Health

Other players

AI in Mental Health Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.30 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 27.62% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering

In 2024, the Software segment dominated the AI in mental health market share of 78.02% due to widespread adoption of various AI-powered mental health applications, chatbots, and digital platforms for self-assessment, monitoring, and therapy. The services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast years, owing to demand for integrated and personalized mental healthcare assistance.

By Technology

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) segment dominated AI in the mental health market in 2024, accounting for 41.3% share of the market, due to the importance of NLP in understanding emotions expressed by humans, whether it be through speech or text. During the forecast years, the Machine Learning (ML) segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth, attributed to the increasing use in predictive analytics, personalized mental health care, and risk assessment models.

By Disorder

The anxiety segment dominated the AI in mental health market in 2024, with a 32.8% share of the market due to the high global prevalence of anxiety disorders and the suitability of AI as a mental health tool to resolve anxiety disorders. The schizophrenia segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid advancements in AI algorithms to enable fast and efficient early detection, symptom monitoring, and treatment personalization.

AI in Mental Health Market Key Segments

By Offering

Software

Services

By Technology

Machine Learning Deep learning Others

Natural Language Processing Text Analytics Speech Analytics Smart Assistance Others

Others

By Disorder

Anxiety

Depression

Schizophrenia

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Insomnia

Others

In 2024, North America Held the Dominant Share in the Market; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR in the Market During 2024-2032

In 2024, North America dominated the market and accounted for a 41.6% market share owing to strong infrastructure for digital health, high prevalence of mental health, and adoption of artificial technologies in the region. The artificial intelligence in mental healthcare market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.77% during the forecast period, owing to increasing mental health awareness, growing digitalization penetration, and surging government initiatives to boost healthcare systems.

Recent News:

March 2025: Wysa , an established leader in AI-enabled mental health solutions, has merged with April Health, the virtual conduct wellness firm, to integrate virtual behavioral health into primary care. The combined capabilities of Wysa's AI-guided therapeutic tools with April Health's embedded care model will further streamline the provision of comprehensive mental health support.

, an established leader in AI-enabled mental health solutions, has merged with April Health, the virtual conduct wellness firm, to integrate virtual behavioral health into primary care. The combined capabilities of Wysa's AI-guided therapeutic tools with April Health's embedded care model will further streamline the provision of comprehensive mental health support. May 2024: Woebot Health announced that the company has been selected as the winner of the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards for "Mental Health Innovation." The awards program is part of the MedTech Breakthrough organization, an independent market intelligence organization that performs focused market research and recognition of excellence in a range of medical technology and digital health categories.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI ADOPTION RATE IN MENTAL HEALTH – helps you understand the pace and scale of AI integration across therapy, diagnostics, and patient support applications from 2020–2024, highlighting maturity levels across regions and care settings.

– helps you understand the pace and scale of AI integration across therapy, diagnostics, and patient support applications from 2020–2024, highlighting maturity levels across regions and care settings. USER ENGAGEMENT ANALYTICS – helps you gauge patient and clinician interaction with AI-driven mental health platforms, including engagement duration, satisfaction levels, and retention trends.

– helps you gauge patient and clinician interaction with AI-driven mental health platforms, including engagement duration, satisfaction levels, and retention trends. FUNDING & INVESTMENT TRENDS – helps you track venture capital and institutional investments in AI mental health startups (2020–2024), revealing key growth drivers, innovation hotspots, and emerging players.

– helps you track venture capital and institutional investments in AI mental health startups (2020–2024), revealing key growth drivers, innovation hotspots, and emerging players. MARKET PENETRATION BY END USER – helps you assess adoption patterns across hospitals, clinics, research institutions, and individual users, identifying the most active demand segments.

– helps you assess adoption patterns across hospitals, clinics, research institutions, and individual users, identifying the most active demand segments. DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS UPTAKE INDEX – helps you evaluate the growth of AI-based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), mood tracking, and personalized intervention tools within the broader digital mental health ecosystem.

