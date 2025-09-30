Talkdesk expands Microsoft partnership with deepened Microsoft Teams integration and Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation availability on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced strategic advancements with Microsoft that deliver new ways for enterprises to improve customer experiences. Talkdesk for Microsoft Teams, a certified integration between Talkdesk and Microsoft Teams, now enables organizations to embed Talkdesk directly within Microsoft Teams. Additionally, Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) is now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace .

The enhanced Talkdesk for Microsoft Teams integration brings advanced contact center capabilities directly into the Teams platform, creating a unified workspace for agents, supervisors, back-office staff, and subject matter experts across enterprises. By embedding Talkdesk Workspace within Teams, organizations can eliminate app switching, streamline collaboration, and unify employee and customer experiences. With a single interface, agents also gain advanced routing and seamless omnichannel support. In addition to presence and directory syncing, these enhancements deliver greater efficiency, faster resolution, and more consistent customer experiences.

“At Microsoft, we’re committed to empowering organizations with collaborative solutions that drive meaningful results. Embedding Talkdesk’s advanced contact center capabilities into Microsoft Teams helps customers strengthen employee productivity and deliver more seamless customer interactions within the flow of work,” said Jaime De Mora, chief technology officer for Digital Natives at Microsoft EMEA.

Furthermore, with Talkdesk CXA now available on the Azure Marketplace, enterprises have a faster path to deploy specialized artificial intelligence (AI) agents that manage both customer interactions and the underlying tasks behind them. By unifying customer data and applying continuous learning, Talkdesk CXA drives measurable improvements in efficiency, resolution times, and satisfaction. Importantly, Talkdesk CXA can be deployed on any cloud, hybrid, or on-premises contact center system without disrupting existing infrastructure.

“Portugal continues to lead in AI innovation, and this collaboration with Talkdesk reflects how Microsoft’s cloud and AI infrastructure can support digital firms in delivering more intelligent and connected customer experiences. By integrating Talkdesk’s capabilities into Microsoft Teams and making CXA available on Azure Marketplace, we’re helping organizations enhance service delivery and explore new ways to engage customers—securely, efficiently, and at scale,” said Andres Ortolá, general manager of Microsoft Portugal.

“The expansion of our Microsoft partnership showcases our commitment to helping enterprises deliver exceptional customer experiences inside the tools their employees use every day,” said Al Caravelli, chief revenue officer and senior vice president of strategic alliances and partnerships at Talkdesk. “Embedding Talkdesk Workspace inside Microsoft Teams and making CXA available through the Azure Marketplace means customers can accelerate innovation, streamline collaboration, and drive meaningful business outcomes.”

This announcement builds on previous collaborations between Talkdesk and Microsoft, including the partnership with SD Worx and Talkdesk's recognition as Microsoft Digital Native of the Year in 2023. Talkdesk for Microsoft Teams is available today through the Teams AppSource marketplace. Talkdesk CXA is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace .

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA)—a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

