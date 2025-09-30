Digits Launches Proprietary Firm Models, Available Exclusively Through Accountant Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the first AI-native general ledger, today announced the launch of its proprietary Firm Models, a breakthrough in AI accounting technology, available exclusively through the new Digits Accountant Partner Program. Unlike generic AI tools or legacy platform add-ons, Digits Firm Models adapt to each accounting practice, learning continuously from client data, staff workflows, and firm-specific processes to maximize automation accuracy.

This first-of-its-kind innovation enables firms to capture the uniqueness of their practice, delivering efficiency and automation tuned to their specific expertise. Digits partners with firms to build and train private, firm-level models that are secured, isolated, and compliant—setting a new industry benchmark for privacy, accuracy, and performance.

"Accounting firms bring years of experience tuned to the unique industries, geographies, and needs of their clients," said Jeff Seibert, Founder and CEO of Digits. "Thanks to technical breakthroughs in our AI system architecture, we now offer firm-specific models, compounding efficiency gains across their entire client portfolio while delivering industry-leading data isolation. No other accounting platform or LLM can offer this level of customization, data integrity, and security."

Firm Models build upon Digits' industry-leading accounting automation. During the August close, Digits AI correctly auto-booked 96.5% of client transactions directly to the ledger. Firm Models deliver the quality, security, and data privacy that top firms require to adopt AI at the core of their workflows.

The Digits Accountant Partner Program

Digits' new Accountant Partner Program equips firms of all sizes with the tools, training, and dedicated support they need to build and grow AI-native practices:

Firm Models – Proprietary models for large firms, deliver unparalleled data privacy, security and intelligence that grows with every client and every action, compounding into firm-specific automation.

– Proprietary models for large firms, deliver unparalleled data privacy, security and intelligence that grows with every client and every action, compounding into firm-specific automation. Firm Dashboard – Streamlined client onboarding and centralized client activity with real-time visibility and staff access controls.

– Streamlined client onboarding and centralized client activity with real-time visibility and staff access controls. Exclusive Pricing & Free Firm Books – Flexible wholesale pricing that scales with client growth, plus free use of Digits for each firm’s own books.

– Flexible wholesale pricing that scales with client growth, plus free use of Digits for each firm’s own books. Dedicated Success & Migration – Hands-on onboarding, client migration support, and a dedicated success team.

– Hands-on onboarding, client migration support, and a dedicated success team. Certification & Training – AI-native workflow training for staff at all levels, plus a Coaching Certification program for firm leaders.



The AI-Native Advantage

Digits is not an “AI-enabled” add-on to legacy systems—it’s the only general ledger built to be AI-native from the ground up. Unlike competitors that ship raw transaction data to third-party LLMs, Digits runs on a suite of secure, purpose-built models designed to understand tedious accounting workflows and automate them at scale.

“We’re ushering in a new era of accounting,” said Jeff Seibert, Founder and CEO of Digits. “Our Accountant Partner Program gives firms direct access to the latest in AI technology—such as our new Firm Models—tools designed and built to automate the tedium, unlock deeper insights, and deliver on the promise of AI-native workflows.”

Over 700 accounting firms have applied to the Digits Accountant Partner Program, eager to adopt AI-native workflows. Early partners are already experiencing the benefits of the program and seeing results.

Matt Gardner, CEO of accounting firm Hiline, reflects on the transformative impact of the program. "I founded Hiline to make finance a strategic advantage for growing companies. Working directly with Digits, the most advanced accounting software in the world, Hiline has the opportunity to embed AI at the core of our operations and prove what’s possible when cutting-edge technology meets an AI-native firm. Together, we’re co-designing the systems and processes that set a new standard for firms and for the clients we serve."

Melissa Ciana, Partner at Acru Solutions, emphasizes the value of joining the program. "The Digits Accountant Partner Program is about more than just adopting AI-native technology, it's about driving an elevated client experience. By pairing world-class 1:1 training with the incredible Digits software, we are excited to deliver a fundamentally better client experience through smarter insights and stronger relationships."

The Digits Accountant Partner Program is available today for qualified firms. Learn more and apply to join at digits.com/accountants .

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first AI-native general ledger. Pairing consumer-grade design with the latest breakthroughs in AI/ML, Digits saves business owners, accountants, and finance teams countless hours of tedium and frustration every month. As the first modern general ledger in over 20 years, Digits solves the rudimentary problem of outdated financials. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits grew revenues 11X in 2024 and has raised nearly $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

