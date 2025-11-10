Digits Automates the Monthly Close with AI Bank Reconciliations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL), officially launched AI Bank Reconciliations.

For most firms and in-house finance teams, bank and card reconciliations are still a grind: exporting statements, babysitting fragile rules, hunting down mismatches, and patching “close enough” balances just to get the books out the door.

Starting today, Digits AGL automatically reconciles bank statements, ensuring balance sheet accounts tie out while surfacing any anomalies for review. Accountants and business owners can simply drag and drop their bank statement PDFs onto Digits, and the AGL handles the rest, from document extraction, to matching, to verification.

What Are “AI” Bank Reconciliations?

AI reconciliations give firms and finance teams their own dedicated team of tireless junior staff, in the form of an AI agent:

It ingests bank feeds, bank statements, and ledger data.

It automatically matches transactions and finalizes reconciliations, without rules to configure or maintain.

It runs continuously, so by the time a firm is ready to close, most of the work is already done.



Instead of manually identifying transaction matches and ticking boxes, accounting firms are presented with a clean reconciliation status and a short, prioritized list of exceptions to review, cutting the month-end close process by hours per client, every single month.

Behind every “auto-reconciled” badge is a complex system of AI data extraction, logic checks, and heuristics to ensure accuracy. After months of design, testing, and refinement, AI Reconciliations are delivering results that speak for themselves:

75% less time spent on reconciliations

Faster, more accurate month-end closes

A shift from manual preparation to confident review



“AI bank reconciliations have flipped my role on its head,” said Heather Taylor, Accounting Services Manager at Hiline. “I used to spend hours every week slogging through feeds and rules; now I log in and review a clean set of exceptions. My team’s time is now going into judgment and advisory work instead of just finding and matching. It’s the first time in years I’ve felt in control of the close, not buried by it.”

“Among the most tedious tasks for accounting firms are bank reconciliations,” said Jeff Seibert, Founder and CEO of Digits. “Now Digits AGL® can do the time-consuming but important work of catching duplicates, detecting missing transactions, and distinguishing a true mismatch from a sync delay so accountants can focus on advising clients while having a faster, more accurate month-end close. This is exactly the type of work AI agents are meant to do.”

AI Bank Reconciliations are available today for all accounting firms on Digits. More information is available here .

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL), accounting software that works for you to deliver real-time financials and automate the month-end close. Pairing consumer-grade design with a suite of custom-trained models and agents, Digits saves business owners, accountants, and finance teams countless hours of tedium and frustration every month. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

