Digits Launches Connect API - New Era of Open, Programmable Accounting and Faster, AI-Powered Integrations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the first AI-native general ledger, officially announced today the launch of Digits Connect API—the next generation of accounting APIs, built to make integrations faster, smarter, and AI-powered at their core. For years, accounting systems have relied on rigid integrations and manual setup. By opening up the AGL—the Autonomous General Ledger—Digits is now giving developers and accounting partners direct access to a ledger that understands context, not just data.

Digits Connect API automates categorization, vendor matching, and reconciliation using AI-driven logic built directly into the platform. Digits also now supports dimensional accounting across Departments, Locations, and Projects, so businesses can classify and analyze their financial data from every angle.

Digits flipped the script on ledger integrations

Integrating with accounting systems until now required substantial engineering investment and tedious mapping for users.

Legacy playbook:

Sync down the Chart of Accounts and all vendors Build mapping UIs and make your users manually map their data Apply heuristics and hope for the best when writing back to the ledger Cross your fingers you don't create duplicates





Now with Digits:

Send raw transaction data to the Digits Connect API





Companies don’t need to track the chart of accounts or ask users to manage mappings—those steps are gone. They can just send the data they already have, and Digits takes care of the rest. When you send a raw transaction to Digits, the AGL will automatically research the vendor, enrich their profile, and post a fully categorized entry to the ledger.

“Since Digits is AI-native, we were able to rethink the integration playbook entirely,” said Jeff Seibert, Founder and CEO of Digits. “For the first time, we’re opening the foundations of the AGL to everyone. This means faster and smarter AI-powered integrations and better access to our ledger from developers and accounting partners. This is the future of open, programmable accounting, something our customers are very excited about.”

Dimensional Accounting

As part of this launch, Digits now supports dimensional accounting across departments, locations, and projects.

For accountants and business operators, this means you can classify and analyze payroll, expenses or revenue by different parts of the business—without exporting to spreadsheets or managing manual tags.

It’s a simpler, more flexible way to see how money moves through an organization: where it’s earned, where it’s spent, and how each area contributes to the whole.

The Foundation for Programmable Accounting

Developers, firms, and software partners can now build directly on the same intelligent infrastructure that powers Digits.

Unlike legacy accounting platforms, Digits doesn’t believe access should come with strings attached. The Digits Connect API is free—no partner fees, no usage paywalls, no marketplace lock-ins.

The Digits Connect API is available in preview today for developers to begin building and testing their apps and will open for app submission later this year.

Explore Digits Connect API here .

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first AI-native general ledger. Pairing consumer-grade design with the latest breakthroughs in AI/ML, Digits saves business owners, accountants, and finance teams countless hours of tedium and frustration every month. As the first modern general ledger in over 20 years, Digits solves the rudimentary problem of outdated financials. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits grew revenues 11X in 2024 and has raised nearly $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

Media contact:

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing Communications

978-463-2575

kerry@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61c18838-0ac1-4fe5-8d8d-9663ba7a4d40