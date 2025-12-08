Digits Launches Ask Digits, a 24/7 AI Assistant for Real-Time Financial Answers and Actions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits, the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL®), officially launched Ask Digits, a new AI-powered assistant that gives business owners and accountants a unified place to ask questions, take action, and interact with their financials in real time.

Ask Digits serves as the central interface to Digits’ agentic accounting system— enabling users to request insights, generate reports, complete routine tasks, and oversee background activity through a simple interface that’s always there when you need it. Designed as a financial command center, Ask Digits delivers the clarity and speed businesses and firms need to understand their books and move work forward without navigating menus or switching tools.

From Ask Digits, users can take action directly—asking questions in plain English, generating reports, drafting transactions, or initiating and monitoring tasks such as bank reconciliations.

For example, queries can include:

How much do I have in the bank?

Based on my expenses, can I afford hiring 3 new engineers with an annual salary of $120,000 each?

Do you think I should raise soon based on my expenses?

Based on 2024, I want to cut expenses, what do you recommend?

When clarification or confirmation is needed, Ask Digits provides clear, contextual prompts, supporting a smooth, collaborative workflow with Digits’ underlying agents.

Fast, Accurate & Secure

Unlike other accounting platforms that send your full, raw financials to ChatGPT and hope for the best, Digits Agent Bar is built right in. The agent works on structured financial data through Digits’ financial modeling engine, ensuring every response reflects the true state of the books.

Digits is SOC 2–certified with end-to-end encryption, giving users confidence that they can explore expenses, cash flow, revenue trends, and more without compromising the privacy or security of their financial information.

Multi-Modal, Multi-Channel

Ask Digits also understands documents, images, and email. Users can drop a PDF bank statement to begin reconciliation, upload a receipt to match against transactions, or forward financial documents to <your company>@digits.cc to have the agent process them automatically.

Your Firm’s Signature

For accounting firm partners, Ask Digits becomes even more powerful with Firm Signature, an add-on available through the Digits Accountant Partner Program that brings firm-specific intelligence and branding to the entire product experience.

Firm Signature combines private firm-level AI models with a branded Digits interface—so every client sees your expertise, your standards, and your name. It allows firms to embed their identity and best practices directly into Digits through:

Private Firm Models trained exclusively on the firm’s clients and team workflows



trained exclusively on the firm’s clients and team workflows A branded Ask [Firm] experience , including firm logo, agent name, and tone



, including firm logo, agent name, and tone Firm-standard templates for charts of accounts, reports, and dashboards



for charts of accounts, reports, and dashboards Practice-area customization for firms serving multiple specialties or verticals

Firm Signature gives practices a consistent, scalable way to deliver their own style of accounting across every client engagement while enabling teams to collaborate with Digits’ agents through workflows tuned to their practice.

“Ask Digits is the result of years of focused engineering and design,” said Jeff Seibert, Founder and CEO of Digits. “At Digits, we’re building accounting software that works alongside you—day or night—so you can get real-time clarity, ask questions, complete tasks, and collaborate with intelligent agents whenever you need. Ask Digits is the command center that brings this experience to life.”

Ask Digits is available today, at no additional cost, for all Digits customers. To learn more about Ask Digits, visit here .

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL), accounting software that works for you to deliver real-time financials and automate the month-end close. Pairing consumer-grade design with a suite of custom-trained models and agents, Digits saves business owners, accountants, and finance teams countless hours of tedium and frustration every month. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

