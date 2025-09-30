Continuum Powders Introduces High-Performance Cobalt-Chromium (CoCr) F75 Powder for Advanced Manufacturing Platforms

Houston, TX, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders, a leading provider of high-performance metal powders engineered from recycled aerospace-grade feedstock, today announced the commercial availability of its new OptiPowder CoCr F75 alloy powder. Known for its exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility, CoCr F75 is a critical material for demanding applications across aerospace, industrial, and medical sectors.

OptiPowder CoCr F75 is produced through the company’s proprietary Melt-to-Powder (M2P) gas atomization process, which delivers highly spherical particles, low oxygen levels, and excellent flowability for consistent part quality. Rather than limiting performance to a single process, Continuum’s CoCr powder is engineered to meet customer specifications across platforms and technologies.

Whether the application requires laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), metal binder jetting (MBJ), directed energy deposition (DED), metal injection molding (MIM), or electron beam melting (EBM), Continuum can tailor particle size distributions and powder characteristics to align with the requirements of each modality and OEM platform.

By combining this customer-focused approach with the use of reclaimed aerospace-grade feedstock, Continuum delivers powders that are not only optimized for performance but also contribute to more sustainable and resilient supply chains.

Technical advantages of Continuum’s CoCr F75 powder include:



High Strength and Wear Resistance

Enables production of durable components designed for extreme environments.

Superior Corrosion Resistance

Withstands harsh operating conditions, including exposure to high temperatures, moisture, and corrosive agents.

Biocompatibility

Ideal for medical applications such as implants and surgical tools requiring both mechanical integrity and compatibility with the human body.

Thermal Stability

Maintains performance across a wide range of operating temperatures.

"CoCr F75 has long been a go-to alloy for critical applications in aerospace and medical industries, but its adoption in additive manufacturing has been limited by quality and supply challenges," said Rizk Ghafari, Chief Operations Officer at Continuum Powders. "By offering a reliable, high-performance F75 powder produced through our sustainable M2P process, we’re helping manufacturers expand design freedom, improve part performance, and build more resilient supply chains."

Target applications for F75 include engine turbine components such as nozzles and valves, industrial wear parts, and medical implants such as dental prosthetics and joint replacements. With its combination of strength, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility, F75 represents a versatile and proven material for additive manufacturing and beyond.

“The quality of powder defines the performance of the part. At Continuum, we engineer powders with purpose — tailoring their behavior to specific applications. Our CoCr F75 powder sets the standard for aerospace and medical use, delivering consistency and reliability where it matters most, said Sunil Badwe, VP, Research & Development at Continuum Powders.

Continuum Powders’ OptiPowder CoCr F75 is part of the company’s broader portfolio of advanced alloy powders designed to deliver technical excellence with a circular advantage. By transforming reclaimed metal feedstock into high-quality powder, Continuum supports manufacturers in reducing reliance on virgin raw materials while maintaining the highest performance standards and cost flexibility.

For more information about Continuum Powders’ CoCr F75 alloy and the full OptiPowder portfolio, visit continuumpowders.com.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders delivers certified metal powder solutions engineered for performance, reliability, and sustainability. From sourcing powder to ensuring consistent availability and building a circular supply chain, we support manufacturers through trusted partnerships and advanced metal reclamation capabilities.

For more information, visit continuumpowders.com

Attachment