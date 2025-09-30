Sony FE 100mm F2.8 GM Revealed ITS First Sony G Master Macro Prime Lens, YouTube First Look Video and More Info at B&H Photo

Sony is excited to announce the latest lens in their G Master lineup. The Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM is the first G Master macro prime lens. Fast, quiet autofocus, refined optical image stabilization, and robust construction make for a versatile must-have mid-telephoto prime.

The 100mm Macro features a 1.4x maximum magnification ratio, which can be extended with the optional 1.4x and 2x teleconverters to up to 2.8x. The new lens also features a flourine coating on the front element, making it repellent to droplets and oils as well as fingerprints and smudges—though the addition of a teleconverter increases the working distance, so you don’t need to be right on top of your subject. The lens is also dust- and moisture-resistant, giving users extra protection when shooting in the elements.

Product Highlights

Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

1.4x Magnification G Master Macro Prime

Four XD Linear AF Motors, Internal Focus

Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization

Sliding Focus Ring for AF/MF Selection

Focus Range Limiter & Focus Hold Buttons

Aperture Ring with De-Click Switch

Nano AR Coating II and Fluorine Coating

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Compatible with 1.4x & 2x Teleconverters

Similar to many of the latest G Master primes, the lens’s front filter thread is 67mm, so you can share filters across many lenses in your kit. Additionally, the lens shares the same ALC-SH173 lens hood as the FE 50mm f/1.4 GM. This compatibility highlights the fact that this is truly a Swiss army knife of primes. While macro is its bread and butter, this 100mm lens is also well-suited for portraits, events, and studio work.

As with many of the latest lenses in Sony’s arsenal, the 100mm Macro features an 11-blade diaphragm for better background rendering and rounder “bokeh balls,” traits desired by many photographers. All of this can be achieved handheld with OSS. The Optical Steady Shot (OSS) system has been refined to minimize even the smallest vibrations. The lens also supports Body-Lens Coordinated Control for the maximum level of effective image stabilization.

Sony continues to pull no punches with exquisite performance and beautiful image quality throughout their range of lenses, and the FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM is no exception. If you’ve been wishing for a G Master macro, the wait is finally over.

