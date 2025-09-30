Presidio Appoints Paula Cipollone Chief Transformation Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced the promotion of Paula Cipollone to Chief Transformation Officer (CTrO). In this newly created role, she leads Strategic Operations, Revenue Operations, and the newly launched Transformation Management Office, with a focus on streamlining operations and driving AI-powered transformation to simplify customer engagement and empower internal teams.

“Paula brings the right vision and operational excellence, exactly what Presidio needs to simplify how we operate, harness the power of AI, and deliver faster, smarter solutions,” said Bob Cagnazzi, CEO of Presidio. “Her leadership will be instrumental in helping us stay ahead of the curve, drive innovation, and ensure our clients receive exceptional experiences at every touchpoint.”

With over 25 years of experience in sales, strategy, and operations, Paula has a proven track record of building high-performance cultures that collaborate across functions and deliver results. Before joining Presidio, she held senior leadership roles at Dell Technologies, Varian Medical, and LifeStance Health, where she led global business operations and transformation initiatives.

“This is a pivotal time, with AI opening new opportunities to create value across our organization,” said Cipollone. “By aligning strategy, data, and execution, we will become more agile and responsive, better equipping us to deliver smarter solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for our clients and teams.”

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights, and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.