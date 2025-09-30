Carson Group Expands into Alaska Through Partnership with Shilanski & Associates

Omaha, Neb., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with more than $48 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced a new partnership with Shilanski & Associates, a comprehensive financial planning firm headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Shilanski & Associates, which manages approximately $436 million in assets, will retain its current leadership team as it joins the Carson Wealth network as a wholly owned firm.

“As the first Carson office in Alaska, this partnership not only expands our footprint across the nation but also strengthens our commitment to empowering advisor-led firms with the tools, resources and community they need to thrive,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “Shilanski & Associates has built an exceptional reputation for disciplined planning and personalized service, and we are honored to help carry that legacy forward. Together, we’ll combine our practitioner-led model, innovative technology platform and deep bench of specialists to unlock new growth opportunities for their clients and their team.”

Founded in 1981 by U.S. Air Force veteran Floyd Shilanski, RFC, and his wife, Rosa C. Shilanski, Shilanski & Associates has built a decades-long reputation for providing disciplined financial planning for retired civilian federal employees. The firm has become one of Alaska’s most trusted independent advisory practices, serving individuals, families and business owners with clarity and care. The leadership team has grown to include Floyd and Rosa’s son and daughter, Micah Shilanski and Jamie C. Shilanski, who both serve as Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor, as well as Director of Operations Charnell Cole and Director of Portfolio Management Edward Hoyt. The team is further strengthened by seven dedicated professionals whose commitment to personalized service reflects the firm’s mission to always “Take Care of the Client.”

“Discipline is our secret to success because it creates freedom for us, and for our clients. We have found a partner who understands and shares that philosophy in Carson,” said Floyd Shilanski. “When we thought about the future of our business, we realized we had two choices: try to build every solution ourselves or join forces with a partner who already has the tools, technology and resources in place. For us, the decision was about one thing—how to deliver more value to our clients. Partnering with Carson means stronger planning processes, access to a deeper bench of expertise and the power of a national ecosystem that enhances what we can provide locally. It allows us to maintain the same team and the same dream, while expanding what we can deliver to clients for decades to come.”

Through the partnership with Carson Group, Shilanski & Associates will gain access to Carson’s advanced tax planning services, high-net-worth client services, innovative technology platform and nationwide team of specialists. Shilanski & Associates plans to deepen its expertise in retirement tax strategies, enhance succession planning for future generations of advisors and continue delivering highly personal service to every client.

“As we welcome Shilanski & Associates to our network, we’re honored to help carry forward Floyd's legacy while also fueling the next chapter of growth for this family-run team,” said Michael Belluomini, Carson Group’s senior vice president of Mergers & Acquisitions. “Micah and Jamie are both highly successful coaches and entrepreneurs, and we see tremendous potential in how their leadership will shape the future of the firm. Supporting the next generation of advisors is at the heart of what we do at Carson, and partnerships like this are a big driver of new, proprietary M&A opportunities. With our resources, coaching and community, we’re confident the Shilanski team is well-positioned to deliver meaningful impact for clients today and long into the future.”

Shilanski & Associates is the 32nd Carson Wealth Office. Peter Campagna with Wise Rhino served as the exclusive M&A advisor to the Shilanski team.

