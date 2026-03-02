Carson Group Expands in California with Acquisition of Applied Financial Planning

Omaha, Neb., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $56 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the acquisition of partner firm Applied Financial Planning. Led by Managing Partners and Wealth Advisors William C. O’Connor, CFP®, EA, MPAS, and Sean Walker, MBA, the Irvine, Calif.-based firm reported serving approximately a $635 million in advisory and brokerage assets.

Founded in 1986 by O’Connor, Applied Financial Planning began as a tax-focused practice and has evolved into a multigenerational wealth management firm dedicated to helping clients pursue financial independence and significance. Known for its authentic, relationship-driven approach, the firm combines the resources and knowledge of a larger organization with the personal attention of a trusted advisor. Today, Applied Financial Planning has grown to include seven advisors and an 11-member support team who work together to deliver comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement and estate planning, tax strategy and elevated client service experiences designed to help each client define the strategy that is right for them.

“Applied Financial Planning demonstrates what advisors can build through decades of disciplined leadership, deep client relationships and a commitment to serving families across generations,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “Sustaining that kind of legacy requires more than growth. It requires operational scale, succession strength and the infrastructure to support clients at an increasingly complex level. That is where Carson Group comes in. We empower advisors with a deep bench of experienced practitioners, advanced technology, robust tax planning resources, high-net-worth solutions and an extensive support network that allows them to preserve what makes their firm special while helping build a business designed to endure for generations.”

Applied Financial’s history with Carson Group dates back decades, when O’Connor was an early client of the firm’s coaching program. In 2020, Applied affiliated with Carson Group as an independent partner. Under this new structure, clients will benefit from expanded resources without sacrificing their close-knit relationship with their advisor. Advisors gain new tools and technology designed to create a more seamless and efficient planning experience, while retaining their autonomy to always put their clients first.

“Carson has been part of our story for many years,” said O’Connor. “We were early believers in the vision of building a 100-year firm designed to outlast any one of us. That means putting clients at the center of every decision, investing in the next generation of advisors and creating a culture where integrity, service and long-term relationships come first. Carson shares that mindset, and our new partnership ensures that the values we have lived by for nearly four decades will continue well into the future.”

“For us, this transition is about honoring the past and strengthening the future,” said Walker. “We serve families across multiple generations, and we take seriously the responsibility of being their lifelong advisor. By joining Carson Wealth, we gain the scale, succession structure and expanded resources to support clients not just today, but for their children and grandchildren. Our goal is clear: We want to be the firm families trust for generations to come, and this partnership gives us the foundation to do exactly that.”

Applied Financial is Carson Wealth’s 39th wholly owned location as Carson continues to expand nationwide. The acquisition further strengthens Carson’s presence in California and advances the firm’s strategy of partnering with established advisory teams seeking long-term succession and enterprise scale.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $56 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.