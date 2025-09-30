Boys & Girls Clubs of America Celebrates Successful Back-to-School Giving Season

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the back-to-school season wraps up, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its dedicated corporate partners are proudly celebrating the success of nationwide giveback campaigns. This year’s back-to-school initiatives helped ensure that millions of kids and teens returned to classrooms with the tools, confidence, and support they need to thrive -- both during and after school hours.

Throughout the summer and into the start of the academic year, companies across the country united in support of Boys & Girls Clubs, raising awareness and critical funding to ensure young people have access to opportunities, mentorship, and academic support. From in-store donation campaigns to digital fundraisers and supply drives, thousands of young people received backpacks, school supplies, healthy meals, clothing, shoes, and access to technology.

"The success of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s corporate partnerships is proof of the incredible impact we can make when we work together,” said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Growth at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Year after year, our partners don't just step up - they show up for the 25 million kids and teens who need us most. Together, we're not just providing after-school programs; we're opening doors of opportunity and empowering the next generation to thrive."

This back-to-school season came to life through community events nationwide, including a highlight at Carter’s flagship store in Atlanta, where Boys & Girls Club youth enjoyed a surprise visit from alumnus and NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace. Club kids received essential supplies including a Carter’s gift card to help them kick off the new school year with style and confidence.

As Club members nationwide begin a new school year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is deeply grateful to the partners and supporters who recognize why America Needs Club Kids and continue to invest in their success. These corporations include:

adidas: To celebrate the start of the school year, adidas treated 100 youth in Los Angeles and New York to a special back-to-school shopping trip, complete with $100 gift cards, storewide discounts, and the chance to pick out brand-new clothes and shoes to kick off the year with confidence.

Panda Express: Every August, Panda Express associates celebrate Panda Cares Day by hosting Back to School events at over 100 Clubs, providing meals, school supplies, and motivational words to help youth start the school year positively. Since 2020, the generosity of Panda guests and associates has enabled Panda Cares to donate over $62 million to empower youth in their educational pursuits and overall lives. Their support offers learning opportunities through Project Learn, focusing on tutoring and high-yield learning activities, and establishes Panda Cares Centers of Hope, providing dedicated spaces for Clubs to promote academic success. In 2025, Panda Cares support will provide more than $11.6M in funding to support Project Learn, create over 40 new Panda Cares Centers of Hope, and award over 200 scholarships to Club members through the new Panda Cares Scholars Program, exclusively for Boys & Girls Clubs.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Each year during the critical back-to-school season, Buffalo Wild Wings guests show their support by purchasing bottles of the brand’s signature sauces and seasonings in-store. Proceeds from these sales directly benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s ALL STARS program, which provides youth with access to sports and team-based activities. In 2025, Buffalo Wild Wings was honored with an ESPY Award for Corporate Community Impact in recognition of this ongoing commitment. To date, the program has empowered more than 3 million Club youth to participate in organized sports—fostering teamwork, confidence, and healthy lifestyles.

Caesars Entertainment: In Elgin, Illinois, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Illinois teamed up with Caesars Grand Victoria Elgin to deliver a day of fun and essential resources for local families. With support from more than 10 Hero Volunteers, over 100 youth enjoyed activities including a dunking booth with local firefighters and police officers, face painting, and creative stations like shoe tag decorating through the Club’s collaboration with Soles to Souls. Community partners extended the impact by providing free eye exams for kids from the Lions Clubs, free T-Mobile hotspots, immigration services support from Centro, utility bill assistance, and more. Caesars also equipped Club members with backpacks and school supplies to help ensure a strong start to the school year.

Carter’s: In August, Carter’s hosted a special pep rally event at its Atlanta flagship store, giving 20 youth from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta a VIP shopping experience to remember. NASCAR Cup Series driver and proud Club alum Bubba Wallace joined the celebration, helping kids pick out new gear and adding extra excitement to the day. The event kicked off Carter’s national back-to-school campaign benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which runs through October 18. Shoppers can support by rounding up or donating at checkout in stores or online, with the campaign already generating nearly $300,000. Fans can also purchase an exclusive BGCA x Carter’s capsule collection t-shirt featuring artwork from Club kids—available now while supplies last at www.carters.com/bgca

Cox Enterprises: For decades, Cox Enterprises has championed the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of America — leveling the playing field and building brighter futures for all youth. In August, Manheim, a Cox Automotive business, raised nearly $520,000 in critical funds for local Clubs at auctions across the country. From dunk tanks and pie-in-the face contests to pancake breakfasts and bake sales, these creative events have united teams around a shared purpose: opening doors for Club Kids to thrive. Cox employees also provided hands-on volunteer support in Clubs where it’s needed most. These efforts drive progress towards Cox’s goal to empower 34 million people by 2034. By removing barriers to education and expanding access to career opportunities, we’re helping young people unlock their full potential.

Fandango: Fandango brought movie magic to 31 Clubs nationwide this year, wrapping up the summer with an exclusive screening of The Bad Guys 2 in Orlando. Their nationwide round-up campaign also raised more than $2 million to support our mission. Now, Fandango is building on this momentum by helping send even more kids to the movies this back-to-school season.



Kids Foot Locker: With the incredible generosity of our customers, our back-to-school initiative has become a milestone in our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with a commitment of $150,000 and generating fantastic excitement in our stores as we collectively work to equip students for a successful year.

Krusteaz®: The Krusteaz Company partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to ensure all young people have access to meals, mentors, and meaningful life experiences on their journeys to great futures. As a leading manufacturer in the breakfast and baking mix category, The Krusteaz Company believes that every young person deserves access to healthy, nutritious meals every day. When kids have a stable and nutritious diet, they have the foundation they need to thrive. Together, we're enabling all young people to reach their full potential.

Jimmy John’s Foundation: In August, Boys & Girls Clubs of America partnered with Jimmy John’s® and football legend—and longtime franchisee—Drew Brees to turn his favorite sandwich, the Brees #9, into a powerful force for good. The campaign raised funding to benefit both the Brees Dream Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, helping more kids and teens nationwide access the skills, experiences, and mentorship they need to explore and prepare for life after high school.

Sharpie and Paper Mate: Sharpie and Paper Mate, part of the Newell Brands portfolio of iconic brands, teamed up to help Clubs prepare for Back to School and democratize creative expression at Club events in New Jersey, North Carolina and Arkansas. As part of their 3-year, $1 million partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs, Sharpie and Paper Mate will provide essential school supplies so Club members can thrive in and out of the classroom.

Shoe Carnival Family of Brands: Thanks to the generosity of Shoe Carnival, Shoe Station and Rogan's Shoes customers, the Shoe Carnival Family of Brands collected an incredible $512,555.43 through their back-to-school round-up campaign in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. From July through September 1, shoppers at Shoe Carnival, Shoe Station and Rogan's Shoes stores were invited to round up at check-out to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Together, we helped ensure kids and teens across the country are prepared for a great school year with safe spaces, caring mentors, and essential programs.

RaceTrac: RaceTrac is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the sixth annual Coffee for a Cause campaign in August. With overwhelming support from their guests, the Back-to-School campaign fueled a $250,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to champion youth education and empowerment, ensuring thousands of Club kids start the school year with the confidence and resources needed to succeed.

There’s still time to join us in supporting essential afterschool programming by shopping or supporting any of these establishments nationwide this season. To learn more, visit bgca.org/get-involved/back-to-school.

###

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta, GA. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Attachment