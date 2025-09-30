Disclosure of transactions in on shares from September 22nd to September 26th,2025

Nanterre, September 30th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from September 22nd to September 26th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 22nd to September 26th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI22/09/2025FR0000125486100 000116,892130XPAR
VINCI23/09/2025FR0000125486100 000117,637298XPAR
VINCI24/09/2025FR0000125486100 000116,257896XPAR
VINCI25/09/2025FR0000125486100 000115,031275XPAR
VINCI26/09/2025FR0000125486100 000116,505754XPAR
      
      
  TOTAL500 000116,4649 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

