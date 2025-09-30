Nanterre, September 30th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from September 22nd to September 26th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 22nd to September 26th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 22/09/2025 FR0000125486 100 000 116,892130 XPAR VINCI 23/09/2025 FR0000125486 100 000 117,637298 XPAR VINCI 24/09/2025 FR0000125486 100 000 116,257896 XPAR VINCI 25/09/2025 FR0000125486 100 000 115,031275 XPAR VINCI 26/09/2025 FR0000125486 100 000 116,505754 XPAR TOTAL 500 000 116,4649

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

