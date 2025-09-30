United States Mint Holiday Ornaments Available on October 7

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2025 editions of the Mighty Minters™ Ornament (product code 25XT) and the United States Mint Holiday Ornament (product code 25XU) on Tuesday, October 7 at noon EDT. Each ornament’s production is limited to 5,000 units. There are no household order limits for either ornament. This is the final year that the Mint will offer both ornaments.

2025 Mighty Minters Ornament

Now in its seventh and final year, the 2025 Mighty Minters ornament features Layla and Eli celebrating the season by decorating the gingerbread house ornament. The uncirculated Jefferson nickel is at the top of the gingerbread house surrounded by a green wreath and topped with a red bow. Icing snowflakes decorate the wall and door as the finishing touches to this sweet home. “UNITED STATES MINT” and “2025” are on the front door of the house.

Priced at $36.75, this festive ornament is constructed of brass and finished with the silvery sheen of imitation rhodium. The packaging features the ornament design on the front. An engraved version of the Mint Seal is printed on the back of the ornament.

2025 United States Mint Ornament

The 2025 United States Mint Holiday Ornament—the seventh and final of this series—features a festive wreath-like design in a teardrop shape, highlighted with bright blue and purple snowflakes, and blue and silver swirls. The ornament features an uncirculated Jefferson nickel, along with the words “UNITED STATES MINT” and “2025” encircling the coin.

Priced at $36.75, each ornament has a silver ribbon attached for hanging. It is packaged in a blue box with a navy-blue platform. The Mint Seal and the words “2025 United States Mint Ornament” are hot stamped in silver foil on the top of the lid.

Customers may set up “Remind Me” alerts for each individual product listed above and view additional, collectible ornaments from the Mint.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources