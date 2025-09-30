Web3 Takes the Global Stage: Unstoppable Domains and DavosWeb3 Launch .web3 to Define the Next Era of the Internet

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, a provider of Web3 identity, and DavosWeb3, a global forum uniting innovators and policymakers, announced the launch of .web3, the first Web3-only top-level domain (TLD). The new TLD provides a permanent, onchain identity for individuals, organizations, and communities aligned with the decentralized internet.









The launch builds on the momentum of the Davos Declaration, signed in January 2025 at the inaugural DavosWeb3 Roundtable in Davos, Switzerland. The declaration was spearheaded by Ajeet Khurana, a founding member of DavosWeb3. It brought together 100 Web3 leaders who pledged to advance innovation, inclusion, integrity, and sustainability across the ecosystem.

Ajeet Khurana, Founder of DavosWeb3, commented, “At DavosWeb3, we signed the Davos Declaration to align our industry around innovation, inclusion, integrity, and sustainability. Now, with .web3, we are giving those principles a unifying digital identity. .web3 is the foundation for how builders, brands, and communities will express their place in this new internet era.”

Alongside the declaration, DavosWeb3 members released a whitepaper titled “Ushering a New Billion into the Global System: The Next Frontier,” which proposes strategies for using decentralized technologies to drive global economic inclusion.

.web3 is designed to serve as a unifying digital identity for the Web3 movement. It allows individuals and organizations to establish names that work across wallets, applications, agents, and platforms. These domains also support payments, encrypted messaging, profiles, and websites.

Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains, said: “Every era of the internet has had its defining domain: .com for Web1, .io for startups, and now .web3 for the onchain era. By partnering with DavosWeb3, we are ensuring this launch resonates both inside the ecosystem and on the global stage where the future of technology is shaped.”

.web3 domains are minted onchain, carry no renewals, and provide permanent ownership. This model allows users to establish and maintain their presence in the next chapter of the internet without recurring fees.

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.5 million registered domains.

Davos Web3 is where global leaders, innovators, and investors come together to shape the future of decentralized technologies. Taking place alongside the World Economic Forum in Davos, the event provides a unique platform for dialogue and deal-making at the intersection of blockchain, digital identity, and AI. With a focus on building the next era of trust, transparency, and collaboration, Davos Web3 convenes policymakers, Fortune 500 executives, entrepreneurs, and developers to explore how Web3 can drive economic growth and societal impact worldwide.

As the Web3 industry transitions from the startup-stage to the grow-up stage, the world needed a platform for Web3 leaders to congregate. This was the motivation to set up the DavosWeb3 Roundtable. Set to the idyllic backdrop of snowy peaks in Davos, Switzerland, the Roundtable attracts 100 of the top Web3 leaders who deliberate on the future of the industry, and craft a roadmap for the coming year. Founding members of DavosWeb3 co-author a whitepaper on the most burning issue facing the industry and society. In January 2025, the whitepaper was titled, "Ushering a New Billion into the Global System: The Next Frontier." Patrons and founding members of DavosWeb3 also sign the Davos Declaration that pledges to play by the best practices that move the industry forward. You can find out more about DavosWeb3 on davosweb3.com



