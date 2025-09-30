Coalesce Recognized as Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce, the data transformation and governance platform designed for the AI era, today announced that it has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as a Data Modeling leader in The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026: How Marketers Become Agents of Change in an AI-Driven World .

Coalesce was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in the Data Modeling category for enabling enterprises to accelerate data development, delivery, and discovery with its data transformation and AI-powered catalog capabilities.

“We’re honored to be named a leader in Snowflake’s 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack report. In today’s AI-driven world, marketing success starts with a trusted data foundation,” said Wade Tibke, Chief Marketing Officer, Coalesce. “Coalesce makes it possible for teams to unify, govern, and activate data faster, so marketing organizations can scale personalization, optimize spend, and deliver measurable impact.”

The fourth annual edition of Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack identifies the technologies, solutions, and platforms adopted by Snowflake customers to show how leading organizations are driving innovation and delivering customer value through AI-ready data and technology. Snowflake assessed the use of marketing technologies by more than 11,100 customers to determine how AI, privacy, and data gravity are continuing to accelerate the evolution of Martech and Adtech across 13 categories.

Coalesce and Snowflake together empower marketing and advertising organizations to modernize their data strategies with speed, scale, and trust. Joint customers can simplify complex data pipeline development, unify fragmented marketing data sources, and ensure governed access to insights across teams. This collaboration enables Martech and Adtech leaders to build AI-ready data foundations that accelerate campaign performance, optimize spend, and deliver personalized customer experiences, driving measurable impact in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“The marketing stack continues to evolve and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud serves as its foundation, allowing enterprises to access and act on data directly where it resides," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. "Coalesce has solidified its position as a leader in Modeling, with joint customers successfully leveraging their technologies at scale."

To learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026, click here to register for the Inside the Modern Marketing Data Stack virtual event and hear how the Tampa Bay Rays transformed their business operations by modernizing their data stack with Snowflake and Coalesce. By replacing fragile pipelines with Coalesce’s data transformation platform running on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, the Rays reduced reporting build times from six months to just six weeks, accelerated new data product creation from days to 30 minutes, and enabled near real-time insights into dynamic ticket sales. These improvements helped the team optimize marketing campaigns, increase ticketing efficiency, and strengthen credibility with business stakeholders, all while scaling their analytics strategy to meet the demands of a fast-changing Major League Baseball environment. (Read more about the Rays’ data strategy here .)

About Coalesce

Coalesce is the only data transformation and governance platform designed for the AI era. Built on a metadata-driven framework, Coalesce gives data teams the speed to build and deploy transformations 10× faster—while enforcing the standards, structure, and governance needed to scale sustainably. With Coalesce Catalog, transformation and metadata management come together in a single solution, enabling discovery, trust, and collaboration across the business. Whether accelerating AI-assisted migrations from legacy tools or future-proofing enterprise data architectures, Coalesce provides the guardrails and efficiency to keep data teams AI-ready.