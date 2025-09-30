Bio-Based Coatings Market to Grow at 10.7% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Bio-based Coatings: Global Markets” is expected to grow from $13.6 billion in 2025 to $22.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global bio-based coatings market, focusing on manufacturers' total revenues in constant U.S. dollars. It segments the market by product type (water-borne, solvent-borne, powder, and high solids), resin type (acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, and others), functionality (decorative, protective, and antimicrobial), and end-use sectors (building and construction, transportation, furniture, and packaging). Additionally, it analyzes the markets in five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation helps identify major trends, growth drivers, and opportunities across different areas of the bio-based coatings industry.

This report is especially relevant now as industries increasingly prioritize sustainability to meet ESG goals, which is driving strong demand for bio-based coatings. Certifications such as LEED, BREEAM, IGBC, and GBC are promoting eco-friendly practices, making bio-based coatings vital in the circular economy. Governments worldwide are implementing net-zero emission strategies, and bio-based coatings help reduce carbon footprints to support these goals. At the same time, conventional coatings are facing rising costs and stricter regulations due to harmful chemicals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and microplastics. These challenges are reducing their profitability and opening opportunities for manufacturers to shift toward bio-based alternatives.

Factors driving the market’s growth include:

Sustainability Initiatives by Public Companies: Public companies are increasingly adopting bio-based coatings to align with sustainability goals, reduce environmental impact, and meet investor expectations around ESG standards. These coatings help lower carbon emissions and support eco-friendly branding.

Growing Significance of Bio-based Coatings: Bio-based coatings are becoming more important due to their low toxicity, biodegradability, and compliance with environmental regulations. Their improved performance and growing market acceptance make them a preferred alternative to petroleum-based products.

Scientific Research in Transportation Applications: Ongoing research in transportation sectors is driving innovation in bio-based coatings, focusing on lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant materials. These coatings support fuel efficiency and sustainability in the automotive, aerospace and marine industries.

Increased Use by Countries with Net-Zero Commitments: Countries committed to net-zero emissions are promoting bio-based technologies through policies and incentives. This encourages industries to adopt bio-based coatings in infrastructure and manufacturing to meet climate goals and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $12.5 billion Market size forecast $22.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.7% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product Type, Resin Type, Functionality, End Use, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, China, Japan, India, and Brazil Market Drivers Sustainability initiatives by public companies.

Growing significance of bio-based coatings.

Scientific research in transportation applications.

Increased use by countries with net-zero commitments.

Interesting facts:

Arkema designs its Synaqua 4856 bio-based coating specifically for gloss potential and whiteness properties. Synaqua 4856 is produced from 97% bio-based raw materials.

Major European manufacturers are focusing on bio-based antimicrobial coating to attract the attention of food packaging, textile, and healthcare industries. U.K.-based Bioshield Coating Solutions developed its Bioshield barrier coating technology specifically for food packaging. The growing significance of antimicrobial coatings in food packaging, warehouses, hospitality, hotels, retail outlets, institutional infrastructure, malls, restaurants, cold storage, office buildings, and boutiques further underscores the importance of bio-based coatings.

Bio-based coatings have the ability to heal scratches on the surface. The Dutch university Wageningen designed bio-based coatings from linseed oil that use sunshine and autoxidation to heal marginal scratches on surfaces. Thus, bio-based coatings have the ability to prolong lifespan, lower maintenance costs, and increase the structural integrity of the surface.

Emerging startups:

Earthodic Pty Ltd. was established in 2022 to design water-resistant bio-based coatings. The company has developed bio-based coatings for the seafood and processed foods industries. These coatingsEarthodic Pty Ltd. secured funding to develop its bio-based coating technology in the U.S. market.

Lakril Technologies Corp. is a U.S.-based company established in 2021. The company focuses on bio-based coatings and bio-based acrylic acid production. Its R&D team concentrates on the production of bio-based sugars from corn, sugarcane, and beets. In February 2025, it raised $3.2 million in funding to increase its plant-based acrylic acid production.

Traceless Materials GmbH is a German-based company that focuses on plant-based materials. The company’s patented technology transforms plant residues into advanced biomaterials. It has developed bio-based coatings specifically for paper substrates. In June 2024, it entered a partnership with Mondi to develop bio-based coatings specifically for paper packaging.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

In terms of value, the global bio-based coatings market is projected to grow from $12.5 billion in 2024 to $22.6 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

The factors driving the growth of the bio-based coatings market include:

Sustainability initiatives by public companies.

Growing significance of bio-based coatings.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The bio-based coatings market is segmented based on product types, resin types, functionality, and end-use industries. Product types include water-borne, solvent-borne, powder, and high solids. Resin types include acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, and others. Functionality types include decorative, protective, antimicrobial, and others. End-use industries include building and construction, transportation, furniture, packaging, and others. The building and construction end-use industry is sub-segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Which end-use will be dominant through 2030?

The building and construction segment will dominate through the end of 2030.

Which region has the highest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market, due to the presence of a wide range of bio-based coating manufacturers, distribution networks, and automotive companies, as well as technological advances, and favorable government initiatives. Additional factors fueling the market's expansion include the strict monitoring of carbon footprint standards, public health, and environmental safety. For instance, the EPA designed the Safer Choice Program to promote ecologically sustainable, bio-based, and safer ingredients in the U.S. market. The government of Canada strictly monitors the Canadian Environmental Protection Act in order to reduces the country’s carbon footprint.

Market leaders include:

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

ARKEMA

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LLC.

BASF

BIOSHIELD COATING SOLUTIONS

CORTEC CORP.

COVESTRO AG

MASQUELACK CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES SA

MELODEA

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

PPG INDUSTRIES INC.

RENNER ITALIA S.P.A

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO.

