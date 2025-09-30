In Stock Today Cabinets Expands Alexandria Showroom Display of Designer Collection Colors

Alexandria, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDRIA, VA September 30, 2025 - -

In Stock Today Cabinets has expanded its Alexandria showroom to feature the complete Designer Collection from Fabuwood Cabinets, including five bold new color options that represent the manufacturer's first major color expansion in recent years. The enhanced display at the company's Northern Virginia location provides contractors, builders, and homeowners with immediate access to an extensive selection of ready-to-ship cabinetry solutions.

The expanded showroom display includes Cabernet Red, Forest Green, Macadamia Beige, Mint Green, and Orchid Purple finishes, alongside traditional favorites such as Shaker Blue, Shaker Grey, and Shaker White. This comprehensive collection positions the Alexandria location as a premier destination for kitchen and bathroom cabinetry in the DC metropolitan area.

"The addition of these Designer Collection colors to our showroom floor allows customers to experience the quality and craftsmanship of Fabuwood firsthand," said Emin Halac, a Spokesperson of In Stock Today Cabinets. "With our Cabinets Ready-To-Ship program, we can deliver these premium all-plywood cabinets in five to seven business days, compared to the industry standard of eight to twelve weeks."

The expansion comes as Fabuwood continues to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities following its September 2024 acquisition of Plain & Fancy Custom Cabinetry. The manufacturer's one-million-square-foot Newark, New Jersey, facility produces 3,000 Designer Collection cabinets weekly, representing a 35 percent capacity increase that ensures consistent product availability for authorized dealers.

In Stock Today Cabinets offers comprehensive services beyond product sales, including free in-store design consultations with 3D visualization technology, professional installation services, and multiple delivery options. All Fabuwood products carry Q12 quality certification and meet CARB2 and KCMA standards, backed by a lifetime limited warranty on cabinet construction and hardware.

The Alexandria showroom serves as an authorized Fabuwood dealer for Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia. The facility operates as a Wholesale Cabinet Center, offering special pricing for contractors, builders, and dealer accounts while maintaining retail services for individual homeowners undertaking renovation projects.

The company maintains additional showroom locations in Fairfax, Virginia; Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Delaware, establishing a multi-state presence that enables efficient distribution across the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions. Each location stocks the complete range of Fabuwood product lines, including the Allure, Quest, and Value Premium collections.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVXIcWAhokI

In Stock Today Cabinets LLC specializes in providing high-quality cabinetry solutions to contractors, dealers, and builders as an authorized distributor of Fabuwood and FIBO brands. The company offers ready-to-assemble and pre-assembled cabinet options, along with a comprehensive selection of accessories and customization tools. Founded with a commitment to combining quality products with exceptional service, the company has established itself as a cabinet supplier in multiple metropolitan markets, offering streamlined processes that ensure efficient service and customer satisfaction across all project scales.

