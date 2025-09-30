Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., ("Unicycive" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UNCY) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 29, 2024, and June 27, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Unicycive investors have until October 14, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On June 30, 2025, Unicycive release issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a CRL [Complete Response Letter] for its New Drug Application (NDA) for OLC to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.” The press release stated that “[a]fter submitting the NDA, and as a part of the application review and routine information requests, the FDA notified Unicycive that a third-party manufacturing vendor of its main contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) was cited for deficiencies following a cGMP inspection.” On this news, Unicycive’s stock price fell $2.03 per share, or 29.85%, to close at $4.77 per share on June 30, 2025.

