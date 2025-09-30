Novarad Announces Installation of NovaCardio with EncaptureMD Structured Reporting at Capitol Medical Center, Philippines

Salt Lake City, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarad® is proud to announce the successful installation of its NovaCardio® CVIS as the chosen solution integrated with EncaptureMD™ Structured Reporting at Capitol Medical Center, a leading hospital in Quezon City, Philippines. This milestone installation brings Capitol Medical to a fully integrated, modernized cardiology workflow that enhances efficiency, accuracy, and patient care.

Capitol Medical Center is a long-time user of Novarad’s NovaPACS® solution. Its recent installation of NovaCardio includes:

NovaCardio cardiologist viewer for advanced imaging review

On-site Non-Invasive Structured Reporting

Structured reporting modules for Echo and Vascular studies

HL7 integration to seamlessly store structured reports in their Hospital Information System (HIS)

Mapping of DICOM-capable ultrasound machines

Integration of ECG modalities, enhancing cardiovascular diagnostics

These give Capitol Medical’s cardiology team the power to view, report, and analyze cardiovascular studies efficiently from anywhere within the facility—or remotely, all on the same platform and technology as their PACS system.

"The NovaCardio-EncaptureMD Structured Reporting Platform provides a powerful, multimodality cardiac solution that fits into Capitol Medical's existing workflow and will work with their existing and future systems.

Both components having been developed by cardiologists striving to create a system with quick, easy, accurate and accreditation-ready reporting, NovaCardio-EncaptureMD's platform supports echocardiography, nuclear stress testing, vascular ultrasound, cardiac CT and MRI, cardiac catheterization, and electrophysiology.

Each reporting application has modality-specific billing compliance and rules-based error checking and is supported and maintained by clinicians." - Nico Scopelliti, EncaptureMD

The NovaCardio platform is part of Novarad’s expanding ecosystem of imaging and reporting solutions, offering a single station that supports the entire spectrum of cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular imaging.

With these solutions, Novarad is helping providers reduce training and maintenance costs while delivering higher-quality care. This partnership with Capitol Medical Center represents Novarad’s continued commitment to empower hospitals with smart, scalable technology that drives better outcomes.

About Novarad Corporation:

Novarad Corporation is a leading provider of advanced medical imaging solutions, including cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) technologies. Its innovative products, such as NovaCardio, are designed to enhance precision and improve outcomes in healthcare. Novarad’s solutions have been widely adopted across various medical disciplines and are paving the way for the future of medical procedures. To learn more, visit NovaCardio - Cardiac Motion Imaging CPACS Solution | Novarad.

