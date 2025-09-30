Clearwave Fiber Supports STEM Education in Salina with Technology Grant to STARBASE Program

Salina, KS, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber displayed its continued commitment to community development through a $1,000 technology grant awarded to the Kansas STARBASE program in Salina. The donation was presented during the “Mission: Connect and Build” community event held on September 23 at Oakdale Park.

The event brought together families, students, and educators for an afternoon of hands-on STEM activities, including LEGO building contests, interactive demonstrations, and refreshments. The initiative reflects Clearwave Fiber’s mission to not only deliver high-speed internet but also invest in the future of the communities it serves.

“STARBASE is sparking curiosity in science, technology, engineering, and math, and connecting Salina students—and students across the state—to opportunities,” said Shelley Hallier, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Clearwave Fiber. “We share STARBASE’s vision of empowering young minds to explore, create, and pursue what’s possible.”

The Kansas STARBASE program, which serves approximately 1,400 to 1,700 students annually, faced closure earlier this year due to federal funding cuts. Thanks to support from the Greater Salina Community Foundation and other donors, the program was able to resume operations. Clearwave Fiber’s grant adds to this momentum, providing discretionary funds for equipment and educational tools that enhance the learning experience.

State Senator Elaine Bowers, who serves on the Kansas STARBASE board, attended the event and shared her personal connection to the program. “My daughter was inspired by STARBASE and is now a doctor in Kansas City,” Bowers said. “This program opens doors for students and helps them envision futures in STEM fields.”

Billie Jones, Site Director for STARBASE Salina, emphasized the importance of community support. “Clearwave Fiber’s involvement not only helps financially but also raises awareness of the value of STEM education,” Jones said. “We want kids to be engaged and see what’s available to them. STEM will be a major part of their lives.”

Clearwave Fiber delivers reliable, high-speed internet to homes and businesses in Salina through its 100% Fiber network. The company remains committed to building more than infrastructure—it’s building connections that empower communities.

Attachment