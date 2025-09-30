Canon Set to Expand Large Format Graphics Printer Line with 3.4m/11ft Colorado XL Printers Powered by UVgel Technology

Melville, NY, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the upcoming Colorado XL-series, a new platform of 3.4m/11ft printers that extends the proven benefits of Canon's UVgel technology to the 3.2m/10ft graphics market. Set to be available in hybrid and roll-to-roll configurations, the modular, field upgradable platform is designed to deliver great versatility and outstanding productivity for both flexible and rigid media applications.

The Colorado XL-series comprises two easy-to-operate models: the Colorado XL7R roll-to-roll printer and Colorado XL7H hybrid printer. Like the Colorado M-series, the Colorado XL-series modular platform design is intended to provide a future-proof investment: customers can start with the configuration that meets today's business needs and, as requirements grow, add capabilities through field upgrades and key applications, such as white ink, which enables striking prints on transparent and colored media.

The Colorado XL-series brings the benefits of UVgel to a new market segment with amazing application versatility across an extensive range of media – from banner, paper, vinyl and films to textiles, heat-sensitive materials, foam board, fluted polypropylene, acrylic and ACM aluminum composite panels – providing the flexibility to tackle diverse customer requirements. With print speeds of up to 753ft2 per hour in Quality Mode, up to 1,140ft2 per hour in Production Mode and up to 2,271ft2 per hour in Express Mode, the system is designed to deliver the productivity needed for demanding production environments while accommodating substrates up to 2 inches thick for rigid applications and rolls up to 12” in diameter for flexible applications.

Please view featured video here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/0TuXQgFk8Es%22

Representing the next major milestone in Canon's large-format graphics evolution, the Colorado XL-series builds on the success of the Colorado M-series, which has transformed roll-to-roll printing for thousands of customers worldwide. Conceived to help print service providers and print factories expand and improve their capabilities and enter new high-value market segments, the new platform includes multiple technology innovations.

The Colorado XL-series introduces the UVgel 860 gel set, which has been optimized to cover a wide variety of both rigid and flexible applications. It is also designed to provide the proven benefits of UVgel: odorless and quick dry prints, high mechanical and chemical robustness, dimensional stability due to low-temperature curing, excellent color consistency, TPO[1]- and VCL[2]-free inks, and matte and gloss finish without the need of a separate varnish.

The platform also includes new UVgel 850 printheads. Designed for the productive printing of high-quality, large-format graphics, each printhead has 4,544 nozzles and features automated built-in nozzle performance monitoring and compensation. A single printhead supports two colors simultaneously, so that only two printheads are required to print CMYK, plus an optional third if white ink is needed. Additionally, the Colorado XL-series has an agile and precise printhead carriage that features UVgel DynamicMotion Control to help provide amazing print quality even with challenging media. Machine vision technology actively tracks movements of the media while the carriage is travelling, UVgel DynamicMotion Control recalibrates the printhead positioning on-the-fly, for outstanding precision and alignment of print passes, helping to provide beautiful results even at high speeds.

Taking the UV LED curing process to the next level, the Colorado XL-series introduces UVgel FullBeam Curing. This technology uses a unique 11 ft.-wide LED curing array that, combined with an ingenious mirror system, is designed to deliver consistent UV light dosing across the entire print width, helping to provide print uniformity over large surfaces, and enabling a wider color gamut.

Automatically detecting and correcting the media positioning, the UVgel TRIdrive vacuum belt system features three interactive rollers and multiple powerful vacuum zones that are designed to help reduce wrinkling and skewing and result in highly repeatable media transport through the printer, providing accurate positioning both longitudinally and laterally and enabling razor-sharp applications. This advanced self-steering belt system is designed to provide amazing stability and control when handling a variety of media types, from flexible materials to challenging rigid substrates. The UVgel TRIdrive system is designed to provide a number of additional benefits for flexible media: automatic loading and straightening even for less experienced operators, reduced media waste by printing on the leading edge, and unattended printing through automatic tension adjustment on the feeding and take-up spindles. By optimizing the media transportation and tensioning, the system is designed to help enhance accuracy and reduce errors in complex printing scenarios.

Optional features for the Colorado XL-series include UVgel White ink for hassle-free white ink printing, FLXfinish for producing either a velvety matte or vibrant gloss finish without the need to change inks or media, and FLXture for textured finishes that mimic materials like leather, wood or fabric.

Sustainability features and cost-effectiveness have been built into the Colorado XL-series. Low VOC emissions help provide suitability for indoor environments. Combined with low energy and minimal gel consumption, automated quality control systems and features designed to help reduce waste, such as a two-liter bag of UVgel in a recyclable box, the system delivers an attractive total cost of ownership. The Colorado XL-series supports various environmentally friendly media including many PVC-free and paper-based substrates, another aspect designed to help minimize environmental impact.

Canon supports the Colorado XL-series with a two-year manufacturer's limited warranty. This includes two years of unlimited square footage for parts, and the earlier of two years or 538,000 square feet of coverage for printheads.

The level of support is a testament to Canon’s dedication to durability and long-term performance as evidenced by the thousands of Canon’s Arizona and Colorado printers in the field today.

“The 3.2m graphics market is evolving fast, and customers need more than incremental improvements — they need a platform that can truly transform the way they work. The Colorado XL-series is designed to do exactly that. It is engineered to deliver the proven reliability and image quality of UVgel, now scaled to meet higher productivity demands with less reliance on skilled labor,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Equally important, its modular design gives providers the freedom to adapt and expand into new, high-value applications at their own pace. With this launch, Canon is not only addressing today’s operational challenges but also giving wide format customers a clear path to future growth.”

The Colorado XL-series will make its worldwide debut at PRINTING United Expo 2025 in Orlando, FL on October 22-24. Visit Canon at booth #2642 to discover how the Colorado XL-series can help elevate your production printing.

For more information about the Colorado XL-series of printers, please visit: www.usa.canon.com/coloradoxl

Availability

The Colorado XL-series is currently set to be available in select countries beginning Q1 2026 through Canon’s direct sales organizations and accredited partners. Global availability is currently expected in Q3 2026.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.



Specifications, features and availability are subject to change without notice.

Availability of certain features may be subject to regulatory approval. This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

Performance claims are based on internal testing by Canon Production Printing compared to industry benchmarks. Limitations, requirements and restrictions may apply. Speak to your Canon Authorized Dealer for further information. Performance may vary depending on type of media used. Users should be careful to use appropriate media for each job.

[1] TPO: Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide

[2] VCL: Vinylcaprolactam

Attachment