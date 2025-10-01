Animoca Brands and AlphaTON Capital announce equity and token investments; AlphaTON intends to acquire GAMEE

Singapore, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animoca Brands, the company driving digital property rights to help establish the open metaverse and its associated network effects, and AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON), a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building a strategic TON reserve and public markets access to the high-growth Telegram ecosystem of more than a billion monthly active users, today announced they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) proposing equity and token investments including the potential acquisition by AlphaTON Capital of a controlling interest in GAMEE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands.

GAMEE has over 119 million registered users and has served over 10 billion gameplay sessions across all its platforms; it is a highly popular Web3 gaming company in the Telegram ecosystem, where it has over 61 million users. The proposed transaction will form an important part of AlphaTON Capital’s strategy to expand gaming within the Telegram ecosystem.

Under the terms of the LOI, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity interest in GAMEE and 51% of the GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens held in GAMEE’s treasury. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital intends to strengthen its digital asset portfolio by purchasing up to US$3 million of GMEE tokens and US$1 million of WAT tokens on the open market.

The LOI announced today reflects the shared vision of Animoca Brands and AlphaTON Capital to promote digital property rights and expand Web3 accessibility on a large scale by leveraging Telegram.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said: “The potential strategic acquisition of GAMEE by ATON would mark an important milestone for Web3 gaming and the TON ecosystem, where GAMEE is a leading game ecosystem. We believe that this deal, if completed, would not only make GAMEE the first Nasdaq-listed Web3 gaming company with gaming assets listed on a major exchange, but also demonstrate how digital asset companies can extend into profitable operating companies such as GAMEE, and use profits to continue to accumulate digital assets. We are both honored and excited to join hands with the ATON team under the powerful leadership of Brittany Kaiser, a long-time champion of digital property rights.”

Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital, added: “AlphaTON Capital is focused on identifying the best founders in the Telegram ecosystem in order to support the growth of their businesses. The intended strategic acquisition of GAMEE shows our conviction in both the brilliance of its team as well as the high-growth opportunity presented by its user base of over 61 million users on the Telegram platform. We believe GAMEE can facilitate the mass adoption of open-source and decentralized technologies such as TON. We would be honored for the GAMEE team to join us as we embark on harnessing the biggest opportunity in digital assets.”

The transaction is pending customary closing conditions and final definitive agreements.

About AlphaTON Capital

AlphaTON Capital (Nasdaq: ATON) is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens within the TON ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, formerly Managing Director of Strategy at Nasdaq, AlphaTON Capital bridges traditional capital markets with emerging blockchain infrastructure. The company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital is headquartered in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the symbol ATON.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause such differences include market conditions, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other risks detailed in the company's SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About GAMEE

GAMEE was founded in 2015 and has been a subsidiary of Animoca Brands since 2020. GAMEE is a high-engagement mobile gaming platform focused on onboarding a mass gaming audience to Web3. It has over 119 million registered users and has served over 10 billion gameplay sessions across multiple ecosystems. GAMEE’s WATCoin airdrop collectively onboarded 4 million user wallets into the TON ecosystem. The company has partnered with over 40 major Web3 communities including Mocaverse, TON, Notcoin, The Sandbox, and Cool Cats. Learn more at www.gamee.com or get updates by following on X.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited (ACN: 122 921 813) is a global Web3 leader that leverages tokenization and blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers, helping to establish the open metaverse and its associated network effects. It has received broad industry and market recognition including Fortune Crypto 40, Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2025, Financial Times’ High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific, and Deloitte Tech Fast.

Animoca Brands has three integrated business pillars: Web3 businesses to advance blockchain adoption with native projects such as Moca Network, Anichess, The Sandbox, Open Campus, NEOM Web3 initiatives, and a regulated stablecoin project in partnership with Standard Chartered and HKT; digital asset advisory services including tokenomics advisory, liquidity provisioning, and institutional research to help external Web3 projects grow; and investment management, with a portfolio of investments in over 570 companies including industry leaders Pudgy Penguins, Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Magic Eden, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, YGG, and many others.

For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on X, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

