Telenor and Vodafone Agree Strategic Procurement Partnership



Oslo/London – 1. October 2025 – Telenor Group and Vodafone Group today announce a new strategic partnership between their respective global procurement organisations, Telenor Procurement Company and Vodafone Procurement Company. The strategic partnership aims to leverage the scale and global capabilities of both groups across major areas of procurement.

Telenor and Vodafone serve over 550 million customers across 23 countries. Together, Telenor Procurement Company and Vodafone Procurement Company leverage a combined annual spend of more than €26 billion (NOK 300 billion).

The partnership aims to create value for its customers and unlock savings through combined purchasing power and complementary geographies and expertise. In addition, the partnership will deepen supplier and partner engagement and strengthen supply chain resilience amid a rapidly changing geopolitical global landscape.

This is driven by a shared commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices and the continued promotion of high standards of environmental and social responsibility within their supply chains, ensuring that economic impact is underpinned by ESG leadership.

Thomas Skjelbred, Group Chief Procurement Officer and CEO Telenor Procurement Company, said: “This partnership will further strengthen Telenor’s competitiveness, ultimately increasing value for our internal operations, associated companies, external customers, and shareholders. Collaborating with Vodafone, we will expand our reach, address common challenges, and navigate a reshaped global supplier landscape driven by ongoing geopolitical and technological shifts.”

Ninian Wilson, Vodafone Group’s Supply Chain Management Director and CEO of Vodafone Procure & Connect, commented: “We are excited by the collaboration between our organisations. By combining our scale, complementary footprints and competencies, we will drive sustainable efficiencies and greater innovation for our customers. At the same time, we will simplify engagement for our partners, reducing administrative burden and duplication in an increasingly complex environment, while opening new opportunities to our suppliers and partners.”

Notes to Editors

Vodafone Procurement Company (VPC) is part of Vodafone Procure & Connect, the unified brand representing the legal entities of VPC and Vodafone Roaming Services (VRS), headquartered in Luxembourg. Vodafone Procure & Connect is a global leader in supply chain and connectivity solutions. For more information on Vodafone Procure & Connect, please visit www.vodafone.com/procureandconnect.

Telenor Procurement Company (TPC) operates as a subsidiary of the Telenor Group. TPC deliver Global Category Management as a service to the Telenor Business Units, joint venture partners, and beyond – taking full responsibility for the end-to-end Sourcing process and performance of global spend categories.

About Telenor Group

Telenor Group is a leading telecommunications company with operations in the Nordics and Asia reaching 207 million subscribers across its portfolio. The company reported revenues of NOK 79.9 billion in 2024. Telenor is committed to responsible business conduct and driven by the ambition of empowering societies. Connectivity has been Telenor’s domain for 170 years, and the company’s purpose is to connect customers to what matters most. Telenor is listed at Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker TEL. For more information, see www.telenor.com

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 355 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world’s internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage. Vodafone runs one of the world’s largest IoT platforms, with 215 million IoT connections globally, and we provide financial services to around 92 million customers across seven African countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone’s purpose is to keep everyone connected.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.