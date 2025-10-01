DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 145,775 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.9415 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Date of Purchase: 30 September 2025 Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 145,775 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.865 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.00 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.9415



Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 77,210,695 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 77,210,695 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.

share Trading Venue 7,032 $13.9420 $14.00 $13.88 ARCX 2,341 $13.9238 $13.97 $13.88 ASPN 1,771 $13.9244 $13.97 $13.90 BAML 1,378 $13.9445 $13.99 $13.88 BATS 1,189 $13.9257 $13.96 $13.89 BATY 400 $13.9000 $13.90 $13.90 BIDS 200 $13.9000 $13.90 $13.90 BNPC 776 $13.9667 $14.00 $13.88 EDGA 2,020 $13.9329 $13.96 $13.88 EDGX 400 $13.9000 $13.90 $13.90 HRTF 200 $13.9000 $13.90 $13.90 ICBX 99,403 $13.9413 $14.00 $13.87 IEXG 500 $13.9000 $13.90 $13.90 ITGI 2,462 $13.9286 $14.00 $13.89 JPMX 7,674 $13.9357 $14.00 $13.90 JSJX 100 $13.9000 $13.90 $13.90 LEVL 82 $13.9133 $13.94 $13.90 MEMX 2,799 $13.9248 $13.97 $13.88 SGMT 2,315 $13.9411 $14.00 $13.89 UBSA 100 $13.9000 $13.90 $13.90 VFMI 400 $13.9350 $14.00 $13.90 XBOS 100 $13.9400 $13.94 $13.94 XCIS 5,379 $13.9418 $14.00 $13.88 XNAS 6,754 $13.9274 $14.00 $13.88 XNYS Trading venue Currency NYSE USD $13.9415 145,775



About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.