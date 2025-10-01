BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Power Web3 Evolution

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania , Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announced today at TOKEN2049 Singapore its ambitious plan to triple its global workforce to 3,500 employees over the next six months. This marks a pivotal transformation in the company's evolution from a traditional crypto exchange to a comprehensive Web3 platform.

The announcement comes at TOKEN2049 Singapore, Asia's premier Web3 event taking place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre from October 1-2, 2025. With thousands of attendees, exhibitors, and speakers converging at the event, BTCC chose this marquee industry gathering to unveil its most ambitious expansion to date.

Workforce Expansion to Build Web3 Infrastructure

At the heart of this expansion is a massive investment in technical talent. The aggressive expansion will see blockchain technology development teams grow to approximately 1,200 engineers (representing 35% of total headcount) focused on building next-generation Web3 infrastructure and integrating services across the decentralized ecosystem. The development initiatives span full-ecosystem wallets, mobile payments, artificial intelligence integration, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

"We're building the bridge between Web3 and everyday life," said Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange. "Our ultimate vision is to create a platform where users can seamlessly integrate BTCC into their daily lives - paying parking fees, buying coffee, or handling tuition payments through the BTCC app while earning rewards. This workforce expansion represents our commitment to making Web3 technology accessible and practical for mainstream adoption."

Building Responsibly: 50+ Legal Professionals for Global Compliance

Alongside technical expansion, BTCC plans to grow its legal team to over 50 professionals to support global regulatory engagement. Beyond mere compliance, the exchange aims to actively participate in shaping regulatory frameworks worldwide, drawing on its 14 years of industry experience to contribute meaningful insights to Web3 policy development.

"Our expansion into global compliance and policy engagement is about helping shape the future of this industry responsibly and ensuring that innovation can thrive within clear, sensible frameworks," added Alex.

Experience BTCC at TOKEN2049 and Beyond

For TOKEN2049 attendees eager to see this vision in action, BTCC is showcasing its brand at Booth PB4-46, featuring a basketball-themed installation celebrating the exchange's partnership with global brand ambassador Jaren Jackson Jr.

Following the main conference, BTCC will host a Poolside Sync side event on Friday, October 3, bringing together community members and industry leaders for continued discussion. Registration is available here .

The workforce expansion reflects BTCC's broader strategic roadmap to reimagine what cryptocurrency platforms can achieve. Aiming to deliver comprehensive financial services that blur the lines between traditional finance and decentralized technologies, BTCC is positioning itself as more than just an exchange—as essential Web3 infrastructure for the next generation of digital finance.

