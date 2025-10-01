CallTower Adds CRM Integration and Comprehensive Analytics Solutions to Webex Calling by Cisco ®

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in cloud-based unified communications and contact center solutions, announced today the addition of two of its signature solutions, CT Unite CRM Integration and CallTower Analytics, to CallTower’s Webex by Cisco® platform. This strategic development provides Webex users with powerful tools designed to streamline communication, enhance productivity, and deliver actionable business insights directly within their collaboration environment.

The integration of CT Unite CRM Integration with Webex empowers users by embedding communication controls directly into their CRM systems. This fusion of platforms eliminates the need to switch between applications, allowing teams to manage calls, access customer data, and log interactions seamlessly. By unifying these critical business tools, organizations can significantly improve workflow efficiency and elevate the customer experience.

In addition, the availability of CallTower Analytics for Webex offers organizations comprehensive visibility into their Webex Calling communication patterns. This powerful data solution provides detailed reporting and intuitive dashboards, transforming raw call data into actionable intelligence. Businesses can now leverage these insights to optimize resource allocation, identify trends, and make informed decisions that drive growth and improve operational performance.

“At CallTower, our mission is to empower businesses with innovative solutions to drive productivity and growth,” said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower. “Adding CT Unite and CallTower Analytics to Webex enables our customers to unlock even greater value from their collaboration environment—seamlessly connecting their CRM and leveraging analytics for data driven insights.”

These additions underscore CallTower's commitment to innovation and customer success. By continuously enhancing its solution portfolio and integrating with leading platforms like Webex, CallTower ensures its customers are equipped with the most advanced and effective communication technologies available. The new integrations are designed to help businesses maximize their investment in the Webex platform while achieving greater operational excellence.

About CallTower

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, such as Webex Contact Center, Five9, Genesys and more. CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI—redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America’s trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.