XYRA Corp. Positioned to Capitalize on Explosive Growth in Data Center Immersion Cooling Market

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYRA Corp., a subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), today announced its strategic positioning to capitalize on the rapidly expanding data center immersion cooling market, valued at $4.87B in 2025 and is forecast to reach $11.10B by 2030, representing a CAGR of 17.91%.

Originally developed for submerged cryptocurrency mining applications, XYRA’s exclusive license for CTI’s patented Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ (U.S. Patent Application No. 18/653,760 – Plasma Cavitation Treatment of fluids) is now positioned to solve critical pain points for hyperscale data centers struggling with AI-driven heat loads.

Cooling Market Heats Up

Industry analysts project that by 2027, over 50% of new hyperscale capacity will rely on liquid cooling. Yet despite this rapid growth, the immersion cooling market still faces several well-recognized barriers to adoption:

Fluid Stability & Degradation – Over time, cooling fluids can lose dielectric strength, accumulate contaminants, and require costly replacements. Hardware Compatibility – Most existing servers are designed for air cooling, making immersion retrofits complex and sometimes inefficient. Operational Complexity – Specialized maintenance, staff training, and handling of submerged equipment increase risk and cost for operators. Upfront Capital Costs – Tanks, pumps, plumbing, and fluid management systems demand significant investment compared to traditional air systems. Regulatory & Warranty Concerns – Some immersion fluids raise environmental questions, while warranties and insurance coverage for submerged hardware remain limited.



At the same time, demand for AI and high-density computing is making the transition to liquid cooling inevitable, and even the largest cloud operators are now designing their own systems.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently confirmed that its next-generation Nvidia GPU infrastructure will be liquid-cooled at scale — a clear signal that hyperscale operators view advanced cooling as essential for meeting AI demand.

Meanwhile, Shell has entered the market with Intel-certified immersion cooling fluids for 4th and 5th Gen Xeon processors, a milestone that signals enterprise-level readiness for liquid cooling.

XYRA’s Competitive Edge

Unlike standard cooling fluids, Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ (CNTP) technology enhances heat transfer, extends fluid life, and reduces costly maintenance cycles. Originally deployed in cryptocurrency mining, CNTP delivers proven, chemical-free advantages that now translate to data centers:

maintaining optimal dielectric properties for maximum efficiency,

for maximum efficiency, reducing fluid contamination to protect sensitive hardware,

to protect sensitive hardware, minimizing downtime through superior fluid treatment,

through superior fluid treatment, and lowering costs by extending replacement cycles.

“Immersion cooling is moving from niche crypto rigs to the backbone of global cloud infrastructure,” said Anton Glotser, VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology at XYRA Corp. “Our exclusive technology is designed to close the performance gap in immersion fluids – giving operators a measurable edge in cost savings, efficiency, and reliability.”

“XYRA is not just entering a fast-growing market – we’re bringing a differentiated, patent-protected solution that improves the economics of immersion cooling,” added Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. “With AI and data center demand surging, the timing for our expansion couldn’t be stronger.”

About XYRA Corp.

XYRA Corp. is a Wyoming corporation and subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in the crypto technologies market. The company holds an exclusive license for CTI's patented Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology for submerged fluid cooling applications, positioning it to serve both cryptocurrency mining and data center immersion cooling markets. Under the leadership of Anton Glotser, VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology, XYRA Corp. is building a talented team of experts to identify unique technologies and opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto and data center infrastructure sectors.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

Visit our website for more information:

https://www.cvatinfo.com/

Follow our social media for real-time updates:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cvatinfo

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/cavitation-technologies

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cvatinfo

Call or email us:

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

oksana@ctinanotech.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to install as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the release date, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.