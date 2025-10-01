POS Printer Market Size to Surpass USD 25.33 Billion by 2032 Due to the Surging Adoption of Digital Payment Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POS Printer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The POS Printer Market size was worth USD 11.56 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25.33 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.87% over 2025-2032.”

Growing E-Commerce and Digital Payment Expansion to Augment Market Growth

The growth of contactless transactions, e-commerce platforms, and digital payments is accelerating the circumstances for POS printer adoption. Businesses are selecting cutting-edge printing solutions that interface with mobile devices and cloud-based systems in order to handle large volumes of transactions.

Digital wallets and payment apps can be easily integrated with mobile printers, thermal printers, and wireless connectivity options. Another aspect driving this demand is the rising demand from consumers for cashless transactions and fast receipts. The growing use of sophisticated point-of-sale systems by merchants, eateries, and service providers will fuel the POS printer market's expansion globally during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Report of POS Printer Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8382

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Epson

Star Micronics

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

Zebra Technologies

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Citizen Systems

NCR Corporation

HP Inc.

Canon Inc.

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Lexmark International

Able Systems Limited

Nippon Primex Inc.

SNBC

Custom SPA

Oki Data America

Pertech Industries

SEWOO

POS Printer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.56 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 25.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.37% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Thermal Printers, Impact/Dot Matrix Printers and Inkjet Printers)

• By Design (Desktop POS Printers, Mobile POS Printers and Kiosk POS Printers)

• By Connectivity (Wired and Wireless)

• By End-User (Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Entertainment and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of POS Printer Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8382

Key Industry Segmentation

By Connectivity

In 2024, Wired segment led the POS Printer Market with a revenue share of 65.20%, owing to being stable and reliable, providing a consistent data transfer for high-volume transactions. In traditional retail or hospitality environments, wired printers have always been the preferred choice. Wireless segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.48% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, owing to the demand for mobile POS systems, cloud integration solutions, and the ability to easily manage the layout.

By Type

The Thermal Printers segment of the POS Printer Market is projected to hold the largest revenue share of 60.20% in 2024, primarily due to low maintenance, cost-effectiveness, and high-speed printing. During the period of 2024-2032, the Thermal Printers are anticipated to lead with fastest CAGR of 10.72% on account of technology advancements & rising demand for rapid paperless receipt generation.

By Design

Desktop POS Printers segment held the largest revenue share of 59.30% in 2024 as they are stable, multifunctional and perfect to be used in high volume operations extensively liked by top leaders of retail. Mobile POS Printers are projected to register fastest CAGR of 11.20% owing to omnichannel adoption in delivery services, pop-up stores and mobile retail solutions with wireless connectivity and portability.

By End-User

Retail segment accounted for a revenue share of 38.20% in 2024 mainly due to high volume of transactions several retailers handle along with the demand for faster receipt generation, along with large number of point-of-sale networks among various retail shops. Healthcare segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 11.45% during 2024-2032 period owing to high demand for digital management of records, pharmacy billing and patient identification that seamlessly integrates with hospital management systems.

Asia Pacific Held the Fastest CAGR of 22.75% over 2025-2032; North America Held the Largest Share of 33.20% in 2024

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 22.75% over the forecast period of 2024-2032, owing to rapid urbanization and growing retail and e-commerce segment in the region, support from government for cashless economy, and enhanced adoption of advanced POS solutions in developing countries. In 2024, North America held the largest revenue share in the POS Printer Market accounting for over 33.20%, resulting from well-established retail & hospitality infrastructures, high acceptance of digital payment solutions, and healthy technology push.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on POS Printer Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8382

Recent News:

In October 2024, Epson launched the OmniLink TM-T88VII, succeeding the TM-T88VI. This model offers enhanced connectivity options, improved print speeds, and better energy efficiency, catering to the evolving needs of modern retail and hospitality environments.

In January 2024, Star Micronics introduced the TSP143IV SK, a sticky linerless label printer. This model is designed for businesses requiring label printing solutions, offering features, such as high-speed printing and compatibility with various POS systems.

Exclusive Sections of the POS Printer Market Report

TECHNOLOGY & PRODUCT PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate printer efficiency and versatility through metrics such as average printing speed, paper type compatibility, connectivity preferences, and mobile POS adoption rates across sectors.

– helps you evaluate printer efficiency and versatility through metrics such as average printing speed, paper type compatibility, connectivity preferences, and mobile POS adoption rates across sectors. PRICING & REVENUE STATISTICS – helps you understand market profitability by analyzing ASP trends, revenue contribution by printer type, regional price variations, and operational cost per transaction in high-volume environments.

– helps you understand market profitability by analyzing ASP trends, revenue contribution by printer type, regional price variations, and operational cost per transaction in high-volume environments. SUPPLY CHAIN & MANUFACTURING DATA – helps you assess global production capacity, regional manufacturing strengths, import/export flows, and average delivery lead times to gauge supply resilience and localization trends.

– helps you assess global production capacity, regional manufacturing strengths, import/export flows, and average delivery lead times to gauge supply resilience and localization trends. CUSTOMER & MARKET BEHAVIOR METRICS – helps you track user-side trends including replacement cycles, brand loyalty, industry-specific adoption patterns, and satisfaction scores to identify demand hotspots and retention factors.

– helps you track user-side trends including replacement cycles, brand loyalty, industry-specific adoption patterns, and satisfaction scores to identify demand hotspots and retention factors. GROWTH DRIVERS & MARKET IMPACT METRICS – helps you link POS printer adoption with retail and e-commerce expansion, cashless transaction penetration, cloud POS adoption, and policy-driven digital infrastructure growth.

– helps you link POS printer adoption with retail and e-commerce expansion, cashless transaction penetration, cloud POS adoption, and policy-driven digital infrastructure growth. FORECAST & FUTURE OUTLOOK METRICS – helps you analyze long-term opportunities via unit sales projections, regional revenue forecasts, market saturation estimates, and CAGR comparisons across mature and emerging markets.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.