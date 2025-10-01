Climb Channel Solutions Launches North American Partnership with Binary Defense to Deliver Attacker-Minded MDR Solutions

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB)… today announced a strategic partnership with Binary Defense, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider. This collaboration brings Binary Defense’s attacker-minded security solutions to Climb’s expansive partner ecosystem, enabling resellers to deliver proactive, intelligence-driven protection to their customers.

This partnership reflects Climb’s continued commitment to aligning with cybersecurity innovators that help partners stay ahead of evolving threats. By combining Binary Defense’s MDR expertise with Climb’s channel reach and enablement capabilities, the two companies aim to accelerate partner growth and improve security outcomes across industries. The joint effort will focus on equipping partners with the tools, training, and support needed to deliver high-value, differentiated security services.

“Our partnership with Climb empowers their network to deliver attacker-minded protection that proactively closes gaps before adversaries can exploit them,” said Dennis Hon, CEO at Binary Defense. “With Climb’s reach, more organizations can now benefit from MDR services that think like attackers, providing partners with a distinct edge and their clients with stronger, more resilient defenses.”

The new relationship between Binary Defense and Climb expands the availability of Binary Defense’s services to a broader partner network, enabling more organizations to adopt advanced managed detection and response. Unlike traditional providers, Binary Defense operates with an attacker’s mindset, anticipating how adversaries think, move, and exploit weaknesses so businesses can close gaps before threats become breaches. This approach is especially critical against ransomware, where early detection and proactive defense can stop attackers before they steal data or encrypt critical systems. The collaboration not only broadens the reach of Binary Defense’s offerings but also empowers partners to meet rising customer demand for proactive, threat-focused defense.

“Binary Defense brings a unique and highly effective approach to MDR that aligns perfectly with what our partners are asking for—solutions that go beyond alerts and actually reduce risk,” said Dale Foster, CEO at Climb. “We’re excited to bring their attacker-minded services into our portfolio and help our partners deliver stronger, more strategic security outcomes to their customers.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focused on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to reimagining distribution through a data-driven approach that brings emerging technologies to market faster. We empower our partners with speed to market, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best-of-breed channel operations, and exceptional service—transforming how distribution supports growth and scalability. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience distribution reimagined and discover how our people-first approach helps VARs and MSPs grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

About Binary Defense

Binary Defense is a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, trusted by hundreds of organizations to protect what matters most. Our team of SOC analysts, threat hunters, detection engineers, and threat researchers work around the clock to deliver proactive, risk-focused security outcomes. We bring the attacker’s mindset to defense, helping clients detect threats earlier, respond faster, and continuously improve their security posture.

For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

