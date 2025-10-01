PyroGenesis Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis”) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), the leader in innovating for ultra-high temperature processes and engineering, and a technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”), which has been conditionally approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

The Private Placement consists of two Unit Groups:

First Unit Group: The issuance and sale of 6,666,665 units at a price of $0.63 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,199,999. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.28 for a period of forty-eight (48) months following the closing date. It is expected that the CEO will subscribe for the majority, if not all, of this Unit group.





Second Unit Group: The issuance and sale of 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit, for approximate gross proceeds of $800,000. Each warrant under this group entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing date.





The closings of both Unit Groups are expected to occur in up to three (3) tranches each.

The Common Shares and warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement, and the Common Shares underlying the warrants, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Among the interested participants, P. Peter Pascali, the President and CEO of PyroGenesis, intends to directly subscribe for approximately $4,000,000, for up to 6,666,665 units at $0.63.

PyroGenesis intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement remains subject to the TSX’s final approval, as well as other customary closing conditions.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 30 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis’ engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges

