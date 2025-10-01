Urticaria Day: Raising Awareness of Symptoms and Treatment

Washington, DC, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On this Urticaria Day (UDAY), the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), We CU, and The Mast Cell Disease Society (TMS) aim to raise awareness of urticaria (hives) and provide information on managing a skin condition that can dramatically impact the lives of those affected.

Acute hives last a short time – between a few hours to a few days, or less than 6 weeks. They may go away on their own. They can occur as part of a viral or bacterial infection or may be a symptom of an allergic reaction. If hives are accompanied by other serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing, it can be a sign of a serious allergic reaction.

Chronic hives occur almost daily and last for more than 6 weeks. They may be caused by an infection, skin irritation, a problem with the immune system, or other medical conditions. It is common that chronic hives have no known cause.

“Roughly 1 in 5 people will experience hives at some point in their lives, and over 3 million people in the U.S. will experience chronic hives,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “Urticaria Day provides an opportunity to promote understanding of the condition and its impact. The raised bumps (welts or wheals) of hives often cause persistent itching. This can impact sleep and other activities. People with chronic hives may find relief from one of several available treatment options. AAFA wants people with urticaria to be aware of treatment options, and for those options to be accessible and affordable.”

Two common types of chronic hives are:

Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU): hives that occur for no known reason

Chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU): hives triggered by known physical factors such as cold, heat, pressure, friction, vibrations, exercising, sweating, and UV sunlight (rare)

Treatment options for hives include over-the-counter or prescription antihistamines. For chronic hives that don’t resolve with antihistamines, there are other effective treatment options. People with hives should talk with their doctor about the best treatment options for them.

Chronic hives can severely impact daily life, sleep, and mental well-being. Despite available treatments, many people continue to struggle with persistent symptoms, especially chronic itch and unpredictable flare-ups.

“We hear from people every day about how urticaria disrupts their lives – everything from being able to work or go to school to taking showers and baths,” said Kristen Willard, executive director of We CU and a CSU patient in remission. “Our collaboration on UDay is about giving voice to those challenges and working toward a future where urticaria is better understood, better researched, and better treated.”

The partnership among the three organizations also reflects the overlap among patient populations. Many individuals living with urticaria also manage asthma, allergies, mast cell disease, or other immune-related conditions.



“We know that for many patients, urticaria is part of a bigger picture of immune system dysfunction,” said Jessica Fraser, executive director of TMS. “Recognizing UDay as a community helps ensure that no one is left behind, and that together we can advocate for expanded research, clinical awareness, and comprehensive care.”

Hives can range from being a mild irritation to being a sign of a potentially life-threatening serious allergic reaction or other medical conditions. Chronic hives can lead to social isolation and feelings of despair.

Mild to intense itching is a common symptom of hives. Other symptoms include burning and stinging.

Call your doctor if:

Your hives are making you uncomfortable or interfering with your life

You have never experienced hives before

Go to the emergency room or call 911 if:

Hives are severe and cover a large area of your body

There are other concerning symptoms such as trouble breathing

Through education, advocacy, research, and awareness activities, AAFA, We CU, and TMS are committed to advancing the conversation on urticaria and improving the lives of those affected.

For additional information on urticaria and its treatment, visit: aafa.org/hives

This content is developed independently by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), We CU and The Mast Cell Disease Society (TMS), and made possible in part by support from Novartis. We thank them for their support of our 2025 UDAY activities.

###

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org

About We CU

We CU is a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering and improving the lives of those affected by chronic urticaria (CU). Founded in 2025, the organization’s aims are to bring together patients, caregivers, health care providers, and advocates to advance understanding of this condition, empower patients in their self-management and advocacy, increase access to treatments options and quality care, and improve the everyday lives of those impacted. At the core of their work is a strong commitment to four foundational pillars: awareness, education and community, advocacy, and research. These pillars guide every initiative – from amplifying patient voices and breaking down stigma, to delivering reliable, evidence-based information, influencing health policy, and promoting scientific discovery to improve outcomes for those living with CU. For more information, visit: livingwithcu.org.

About TMS

The Mast Cell Disease Society, Inc. (TMS) is a national rare disease patient organization. Founded in 1995, continues to pioneer the path to increase education and research about mast cell diseases, a group of diseases involving the immune system where patients can have dangerous and life-threatening reactions including anaphylaxis. TMS serves any individual or organization who shares a connection with mast cell diseases- including, but not limited to mastocytosis, mast cell activation syndromes, mast cell sarcoma, and hereditary alpha tryptasemia. TMS fosters relationships throughout the nation and internationally, partnering with physicians, researchers, patients caregivers, and other patient advocacy partners. TMS support three critical programs that benefit the community of patients with mast cell disease: patient support, physician education, and research. For more information, visit: tmsforacure.org

About Uday 2025

The theme of UDAY 2025 is Unmet Needs – The Path Forward for Urticaria. This awareness day aims to highlight the unmet needs of people living with urticaria and the vital role of clinical research in driving progress. UDAY 2025 is supported by the Urticaria Network E.V. (UNEV), the UCARE network, Global Allergy & Airways Patient Platform, and many organizations worldwide.

Attachment